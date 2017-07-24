

Republican treachery

In America's convoluted, inequitable healthcare system, there are many millions of Americans who are highly dependent upon healthcare coverage provided by either Obamacare or Medicaid programs.

And while many of them are sick with a wide variety of afflictions there are other Americans who are the sickest of all. They are the Republicans in the Congress who are absolutely determined to implement a plan that would take away the medical coverage from up to 32 million Americans currently covered by Obamacare and Medicaid by the year 2026.

What Republicans are doing in both the House and the Senate is pure treachery, a betrayal of the American people; incomprehensible, reprehensible actions and behavior. Of all the many destructive actions that Republicans have taken against the people of this country in recent times this has to be at the top of the list; about as low as they can get.

Initially, House Republicans passed a plan that Sen. Bernie Sanders and others called disastrous. Then their cohorts in the Senate came up with their own plan which was just as bad. Legislation covering such a totally misguided plan might have been approved in the Senate were it not for three Senators, all female by the way, who stepped forward and said they could not, in good conscience, vote for a plan that would be so very harmful to many millions of Americans.

These three exemplary individuals were Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Shelley Moore Capito. When GOP majority leader Mitch McConnell was ready to initiate a vote on a motion to proceed on a repeal of the ACA without a replacement, these courageous senators did the right thing; they stood up for the people of America rather than their own political party.

What is astounding is that the large majority of the Senate Republicans were entirely comfortable with voting yes on this terrible plan even though they knew that it would o great harm to their fellow Americans. Take about extreme selfishness; all of them and their families are provided with excellent medical coverage that is obtained through Obamacare D.C. exchanges. Why worry about others?

