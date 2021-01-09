Republicans Will Enthusiastically Impeach Trump



Lock Him Up

Trump is going to be impeached. Republican senators will make it happen.

Why? Not for the right reasons, but for selfish Republican Senator's reasons.

I wouldn't be surprised to see even Ted Cruz and Lindsay Graham vote for impeachment.

Polls are just starting to come out and I expect there to be many more in the next two weeks.

The first, a Reuters poll, found

"Seventy-nine percent of adults, including two-thirds of Republicans and Trump voters, described the participants as either "criminals" or "fools." Nine percent saw them as "concerned citizens" and 5% called them "patriots."

It is no great leap to see that 79% of Americans see people who defend the Capitol Riot/Invasion as criminal. Republican senators can read the tea leaves. Already Senator Lisa Murkowski is calling for Trump to go. T hree Republican Governors, from Vermont, Massachusetts and Maryland are calling for Trump's removal or resignation.

And there's more writing on the wall:

That Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 79% of independents disapproved of how Trump handled the Capitol Riot/Invasion. Perhaps the poll stats that most explain why Republican senators will vote Trump out is the fact that only 79% of Repubicans voted for Trump, according to the poll, and almost twice as many independents voted for Biden over Trump. Trump is bad for the Republican brand.

Michael Smerconish suggests that the main reason Democrats are trying to impeach Trump is to stop him from running in 2024. I don't buy that but it is another reason numerous Republican senators with presidential ambitions could be motivated, again for the wrong reason, to back impeachment. That will take Trump out of the running and further taint Trump's reputation.

In the next two weeks, people aiming to impeach or remove Trump should engage in a campaign to frame Trump as a traitorous, criminal, grifter, who is dangerous to the nation. They should also frame Republicans who back Trump as accomplices in his criminality, sedition and grifting, starting with Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. The Republican brand should be on the line.

It's nice to know that if the Senate convicts Trump, he won't get the benefits of a former president, as this article reports.

