Republican Legislators Blame Seditious Insurrection on Covid Frustration

On Fox News, on the Tucker Carlson show, several Republican legislators argued that the reason the violence happened today was people were frustrated with the Covid-19 shut-downs and the requirements that masks be worn.
Carlson, speaking out of both sides of his mouth, said, referring to the woman who was killed, that once people start getting killed, things begin to spiral. Political violence begets political violence. Our prayers are that that will stop."
Sean Hannity, out of one side of his mouth, said that people who broke the law should be prosecuted, then brought up the fake news that the election was stolen.
Another person, an apparent regular on FOX, suggested that perhaps Antifa infiltrated the crowd and it was their fault, but... not all their fault, he actually blamed some of it on the Trump supporters too.
Both Carlson and Hannity spent a lot of time opining over the BLM protests that occurred last year.
So, if you don't like health safety regulations, the answer is to attack police officers and shut down congress, to place explosives at the RNC. Right?
And these legislators argue that millions of Trump supporters think the election was stolen, so there must be something to it.
Sorry. I just overdosed on Fox News. There's only so much time I can put into listening to them.
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
