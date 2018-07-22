 
 
Regarding Trump Derangement Syndrome Accusations: GTFO, Like Whoopi Says

By Rob Kall

Must Read 4   Well Said 4   Valuable 3  
opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/22/18

That's right. Don't tell me about Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS.)

My take on this bullshit term is that it is a combination of two things.

First, it is framing by right wingers. The frame suggests that criticism of Trump, that outrage over Trump's behavior is irrational, unhinged, hysterical or outright insane. The framing is looking to be pretty effective, in that useful idiots on the left are embracing it.

Some on the left are defenders of Trump because they think he's really trying make peace with Russia. That's a noble wish but it is fantasy, bordering on delusion, that Trump would do anything because it is good for the world or people other than himself or his immediate circle. I don't have a problem with them supporting Trump's peace efforts... not that I think that he is actually making any such efforts. But they are attacking progressives who are going after Trump for a myriad of abuses that deserve strong criticism.

Some on the "left" are Clinton centrist moderates who are afraid to speak up about any outrage unless it's one of their three or four authorized issues. They criticize real progressives who actually take actual stands against Trump and his enablers. These are the same people who said and still say that Bernie is too radical, even though most 2018 Democratic candidates have already embraced most of the issues Bernie advocated which Hillary said were too extreme and unrealistic.

Both groups are dupes of classic right wing framing. They are attacking progressives with the guts to speak out, using the framing and "languaging" that expert right wing spinmeisters have crafted.

But it gets worse. By using the framing suggesting that people who attack Trump are deranged, the right wingers and their useful idiot liberals who use the same language are gaslighting people who are seeing straight, understanding what is really going on and calling out Trump as he deserves to be called out.

The idea of gaslighting is to make a person who is totally sane to feel crazy. This is usually done by narcissists and psychopaths as a powerful means of manipulation.

When right wing TV judge Jeannine Pirro, who was promoting her book Leakers, Liars and Liberals was on The View, she pointed to Whoopi Goldberg, referring to her as suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Whoopi didn't take it. She threw Pirro out, using some choice language.


Whoopi Drags Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro over .Trump Derangement Syndrome. accusations Did you just point at me!? [and I caught that .oh! Yeah. Ms. McCain] if you're going to come for someone, make sure it's not Whoopi! Goldberg, lead host of ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Toine360)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Whoopi is my inspiration for the title of this article. I just rejected a quicklink using the term to refer to Trump critics and I'm not going to put up with at this site. If you use it comments I will refer to use as either a right winger or a useful idiot.

These are difficult times, dangerous times for people who actually speak the truth. We should not be making it worse for truth-tellers by using right-wing coined terms aimed at gaslighting and marginalizing them. It is reported that Whoopi told Jeannine Pirro to Get the F*ck out of the building. I heartily approve of doing exactly that. And if someone tells you that you, because you are criticizing Trump, are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, I heartily encourage you to use a similar response, Other responses might include:

Go F*ck yourself

Shut the F*ck up

Or you can get creative and tell them where to shove their insults. These are dangerous times and no-one has the right to tell you that speaking truth to power is crazy.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. 

cant tell

  New Content

An American president's only task is to disguise the deep state's intentions. (Rob you're missing the "u" in some of the words above)

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 7:47:14 PM

Susan Trotter

  New Content

Sounds good to me. I fear if the Democrats don't get a backbone we'll never get our of this mess.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 7:58:05 PM

shad williams

  New Content

Well dang Rob. All those media folks you just named, Whoopi is the only one I am aware of...the rest are who??

I first heard about the derangement syndrome phrase from Rand Paul in a speech he made on the Senate floor on July 19, 2018. In that speech he voiced his opposition to the counter revolutionary bill proposed by Bernie Sanders which was to support the lying murderous and traitorous intelligence services, more specifically the CIA and FBI. Bernie claims that the bill does not twart diplomacy while at the same time he makes a backhanded statement to suggest that the Russians must not interfere in US elections, essentially accusing them of interfering in the 2016 US elections,when he knows full well as the recipient of the interference that it was the head Interferor herself, aligned with the elitist tools of the FBI and CIA. Why not include the FBI and CIA in the bill as well? Maybe they should stop and never interfere with our or anyone else's elections too!

The Derangement Syndrome suggests that it is inappropriate for two countries with at least 15000 nukes between themselves to meet and talk about peace. That somehow it is preferable to not do so but more preferable blast the president for treason. Our intelligence community and the surveillance state are the treasonous entities that are long overdue for a political correction, not the idiotic antics of the president. He is just another side of the face of the class that he serves in spite of himself. Who gives a hoot about who coined a phrase?

The other nonsense cum speculation for public consumption by the intelligence services with the usual intelligence community caveat, "...sorry we cannot reveal the evidence because it may compromise our sources and methods of collection", is pure BS. If that is the case, it is further evidence of ineptitude and criminality that the so called intelligence services cannot produce evidence and instead must turn on its head the entire concept of proof in a court of law, and use trillions of borrowed treasure corruptly given away to their friends to do it.

I really do not understand the franticism. I ask what would change once Trump is gone? Would the opportunities for discussing peace be sustainable? Or do we need more violations of Syrian air space and sovereignty, or NATO funding for Montenegro's entrance, or funding for another nerve gas attack, bombs and blockades for Yemeni genocide, the murders of Gazans in their open air prison and more expulsion of Russian diplomats for chemical agents that the industrialized 5is can manufacture?

Why on earth would we want the globalists to regain their balance?

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 7:59:27 PM

Rob Kall

Reply to shad williams:

I have no argument with supporting Trump's purported peace efforts, though I don't believe that's what he's trying to do. And I don't swallow the spy agency claims either. I think they are all separate issues from the labeling of Trump critics as suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In other words, we can agree on just about all you say. But they have nothing to do with TDS.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 9:07:04 PM

Art Costa

Reply to shad williams:

Excellent points, all!

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 11:04:16 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

  New Content

It would be interesting to find out what the Nazi sympathizers called the folks speaking truth to power just before WW2... probably something along the lines of "Hitler Derangement Syndrome."


This should be emblazoned everywhere:

"These are dangerous times and no-one has the right to tell you that speaking truth to power is crazy."


Tou-f*cking-che'!

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 9:22:03 PM

pablo mayhew

  New Content

There's no reason for anyone to employ ad hominems where facts and evidence will suffice. That aside, it is crucial that we investigate the criminals who have sought to undermine the U.S. Constitution, thoroughly and objectively, and irrespective of political affiliation(s).

Anything less than full disclosure at this point is absolutely unacceptable.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 10:44:15 PM

