Recommendations for Preventing Illnesses Caused by USA Continuing to Allow Corporate Manipulation of the FDA and EPA

DNA replicating

Presuming USA's Electoral College determines soon who is USA President, the power will shift from the billionaires back to the corporations.

If former USA Senator Biden (from the corporate haven state, Delaware, home of the DuPonts at Winterthur) does prevail, he will be the first head of state in Human History who has had two brain surgeries, and the first and only President who didn't want to accept any Vietnamese victims of the USA's incursions into Vietnam starting 59 years ago.

Even Gerald Rudolph Ford (formerly Leslie Lee Lynch of Omaha, Nebraska and later Grand Rapids, Michigan) as well as Henry Kissinger had to intervene to prevent Joseph Biden from disallowing allow the Vietnamese to come to United States.

If former USA Senator Biden does indeed wish to "Heal America," such an effort must begin with a non-corporate manipulated overhaul and restructuring of the USA Food and Drug Administration, rededicated more in accordance with the original enabling legislation that created the FDA in 1937 and 1938 during the Roosevelt tenure.

The so-called "Environmental Protection Agency," as well, needs a re-examination of values, and point in case is that of original approval for Roundup/Glyphosate, the weed killer manufactured by Monsanto/Bayer, the corporate descendants of I.G. Farben, the manufacturer of the rodenticide, Zyklon B, which was used to kill six million European Jews between 1940 and 1945.

Farben was also the contract holder for the forced labor camps used by Germany: Auschwitz, Dachau, Sobibor, and Bergen Belsen.

Glyphosate/Roundup was determined by two Unanimous Federal juries in San Francisco to cause Lymphomas, yet still it remains on the market, because its approval was never rescinded by USA's Environmental Protection Agency.

_______________________

The USA's Food and Drug Administration and its Environmental Protection Agency, have been manipulated by their corporate overseers' interference with legitimate regulatory processes, which have, in the instance of the FDA, allowed aspartame/methanol/formaldehyde to be continued to be approved by the FDA as an artificial sweetener [forced through the FDA in 1981 as a favor from Ronald Reagan, so that Rumsfeld could make a $12-15 billion tip from G.D. Searle, patent holder, whose entire Board of Directors including the two Searle brothers, who touted the virtues of drinking diet sodas so much at their hunting lodge in Wyoming, that they too fell victim to brain tumors, glial blastomas].

[Much more information can be found on Dr. Betty Martini's Mission Possible International's website, and my efforts to ask the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, to stop exports from Ajinomoto are found here:

Article: Japan's Emperor Naruhito Asked to Rescind Exports of Aspartame/Methanol/Formaldehyde, the Artificial Sweetener | OpEdNews

__________________

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).