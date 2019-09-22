This universe abundant beckons me,

More gifts than many lifetimes might receive.

Why then do I continually grieve,

When all I lack is receptivity?

The earth, I know, is cure for my disease;

As conation grows dim, my senses shine;

Amid the evergreens, I cease to pine;

In Nature's pace, I find a healing ease.



This hour congeals, a pregnant time of choice.

Might I open to wonder that is life,

Or linger, calmed in good Sylvania's realm?

Midst silence, I attend a whispered voice,

A woodland sylph who counsels me that strife

Alone results when I assume the helm. JJM

#2 in the I Ching Sonnet project

(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA



Josh Mitteldorf Social Media Pages:



Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.

Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)