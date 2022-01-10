lynda olsen Green EYE-1-10
But what if we did have mice?
And what if the door blew off its hinges?
And what if what if became what is?
And the mice returned triumphant?
The mice return triumphant? What does that mean?
If the door blows off its hinges?
But let's back up
This is not that
But this is different Let it spin
Black and white?
Of course it is black and white
Let me be clear This is old
It happened before I was born
But my point is I was never born-born
So you must be talking about yourself
Always dearest friend
But whenever I talk about myself
You are there taking the shot Well
Somebody is holding the camera
Isn't that you? Or maybe just watching
Don't forget remembering
Yes, remembering
Let's try this again
Can we try this again?
Your reason? My brain was colonized
My soul didn't have a chance
My parents, their parents and their parents etc
None of them stood a chance
The booms for cleaning up the ocean
Were themselves made of plastic
The empire made sure my soul would be contained
I am begging you
Your case is being considered
In the meantime would you like a cup of tea?
Your petition has been approved.
What color would you like your eyes?