

lynda olsen Green EYE-1-10

But what if we did have mice?

And what if the door blew off its hinges?

And what if what if became what is?

And the mice returned triumphant?





The mice return triumphant? What does that mean?

If the door blows off its hinges?

But let's back up

This is not that





But this is different Let it spin

Black and white?

Of course it is black and white

Let me be clear This is old





It happened before I was born

But my point is I was never born-born

So you must be talking about yourself

Always dearest friend





But whenever I talk about myself

You are there taking the shot Well

Somebody is holding the camera

Isn't that you? Or maybe just watching





Don't forget remembering

Yes, remembering

Let's try this again

Can we try this again?





Your reason? My brain was colonized

My soul didn't have a chance

My parents, their parents and their parents etc

None of them stood a chance





The booms for cleaning up the ocean

Were themselves made of plastic

The empire made sure my soul would be contained

I am begging you





Your case is being considered

In the meantime would you like a cup of tea?

Your petition has been approved.

What color would you like your eyes?

