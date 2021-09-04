Rebirth (a poem)

What am I running from?

Where am I going?

My feet hurt, but I don't have time to rub them,

No time to cool them in a stream.

Like a deer in a burning forest,

I bound over smoldering hotspots,

Or like an old dog dreaming,

I still have it in me to run!

Running for joy ephemeral

And then to escape

The fools who think they own me.

I can barely see the cities rushing past.

I have wings on my feet now.

My sight skims over the bones of things.

I see too much.

I smell fear . . .

I smell my own fear.

It surrounds me

Like the smoke of a never-ending fire.

I see the future like a slow-motion wave

That is carrying me forward.

My legs simulate a leap

But no need;

I am riding a wave that seems to know me.

And now I am looking around.

What message am I carrying,

From god to impotent god?

I leap from the wave,

Which is moving too slow,

Into silver-winged flight.

I am flying from mist-draped ledge to fog to cloud.

When will it be my time to rest?

Down there is not safe.

Valley after valley

War has carved a garish theater

Out of bedrock

Where there used to be a paradise.

I hear the echoes of anthems,

That merge into a drone

While sweet ballads swarm

Around my ears.

The booms of manmade thunder

Trail off behind me.

And now I hear only the wind in my ears

And the thumping of my heart

Trying to tell me something.

Good-bye.

Good-bye.

Good-bye.

I'm evanescent,

Like a falling star

About to flare in the upper atmosphere.

Where have I been?

What do I know?

How can I know anything?

I would have to stop to know

But first I must be born.

Exploding like a harmless bomb

I am rising like a phoenix

A burning bird

Recalled by flames of vision.

