Reasons to Impeach Trump Post-presidency



trump Arrest

Even though Trump will already be out of office, he should be impeached. There are a lot of reasons. Here are some of them.

Prevent Him From Running For Office Again: if impeached he won't be able to run for office again. That should move the members of the senate who are considered possible candidates-- Rubio, Cruz, Cotton, Romney-- to name a few-- to consider voting for impeachment.

Seek Justice. Trump thought that as president, he was above the law. He routinely engaged in illegal, unconstitutional actions. He must be brought to justice, charged, and convicted of his crimes-- first by the senate and after, by the federal and state courts. Future presidents must be shown that there is ultimate accountability.

Shame him and minimize his influence and power. He is already becoming a pariah. But he still has potential power to influence. As a traitor and law breaker, certified by his conviction in the Senate as the only president to have ever been impeached and convicted, Trump's corrupt, pathological influence will be diminished greatly.

Heal the country. Moving on is important, but to do so there has to be accountability. If the Republican party participates in convicting Trump they will be making serious progress towards the healing of the rifts in the country that Trump so aggressively fomented and too many Republicans helped promote.

Stop the Trump Grift. Trump's demand upon the secret service has been incredibly heavy and abusive. He required secret service people to get rooms at his hotels and rent golf carts. There is every reason to believe that he will continue to milk the system. As a past president he gets secret service security for life. He should lose that when he is impeached.

Define Trump's History and Legacy: Impeachment will confirm that Trump was a traitorous, corrupt criminal. This is important because future presidents must know that the system will, eventually come back to bite them with justice. Trump must face a future where he encounters near universal contempt. Whether he ends up in prison, he must face a world where he is despised, laughed at and never taken seriously

Any more reasons. Please add them in the comments.