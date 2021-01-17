 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/17/21

Reasons to Impeach Trump Post-presidency

By Rob Kall
trump Arrest
(Image by FolsomNatural)   Details   DMCA

Even though Trump will already be out of office, he should be impeached. There are a lot of reasons. Here are some of them.

Prevent Him From Running For Office Again: if impeached he won't be able to run for office again. That should move the members of the senate who are considered possible candidates-- Rubio, Cruz, Cotton, Romney-- to name a few-- to consider voting for impeachment.

Seek Justice. Trump thought that as president, he was above the law. He routinely engaged in illegal, unconstitutional actions. He must be brought to justice, charged, and convicted of his crimes-- first by the senate and after, by the federal and state courts. Future presidents must be shown that there is ultimate accountability.

Shame him and minimize his influence and power. He is already becoming a pariah. But he still has potential power to influence. As a traitor and law breaker, certified by his conviction in the Senate as the only president to have ever been impeached and convicted, Trump's corrupt, pathological influence will be diminished greatly.

Heal the country. Moving on is important, but to do so there has to be accountability. If the Republican party participates in convicting Trump they will be making serious progress towards the healing of the rifts in the country that Trump so aggressively fomented and too many Republicans helped promote.

Stop the Trump Grift. Trump's demand upon the secret service has been incredibly heavy and abusive. He required secret service people to get rooms at his hotels and rent golf carts. There is every reason to believe that he will continue to milk the system. As a past president he gets secret service security for life. He should lose that when he is impeached.

Define Trump's History and Legacy: Impeachment will confirm that Trump was a traitorous, corrupt criminal. This is important because future presidents must know that the system will, eventually come back to bite them with justice. Trump must face a future where he encounters near universal contempt. Whether he ends up in prison, he must face a world where he is despised, laughed at and never taken seriously

Any more reasons. Please add them in the comments.

 

Rob Kall

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author:

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Oh! Let me count the ways....

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 17, 2021 at 3:57:33 AM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)
Yes, we surely can 'count the ways', except for the big question mark of what happens 'after Biden takes office'?? Suddenly, the new Democrat controlled Senate's time and 'Biden's agenda' in 'critical times for America' are too valuable to 'waste it' on Trump, 'no longer in office' - yes, 'a need to look forward', like Obama did for Bush. Biden has only two years before the mid term elections in 2022 with Republicans looking to take back the House and Senate. Suffice it to say that Trump got 'impeached again' for the most 'grievous offense' against the United States in his first term, his 'incitement of insurrection' and he was 'never acquitted' by the Senate - just let America 'chew on that', 'spit it out' in relief , and 'press forward', leaving that name Trump and the terror ("My Uncle Enjoyed Every Second Of Capitol Riot" - Mary Trump) far behind.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 17, 2021 at 4:41:44 AM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Author 11470
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

You got my vote. And here are words from Common Sense which believe the world should keep in mind today.

"An avidity to punish is always dangerous to liberty--It leads men to stretch, to misinterpret, and to misapply even the best of laws. He that would make his own liberty secure must guard even his enemy from oppression; for if he violates his duty, he establishes a precedent that will reach to himself." --Thomas Paine

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 17, 2021 at 4:46:09 AM

Author 0
