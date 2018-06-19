Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Readers, get wise. Make a difference.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bud Martin       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 62191
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
- Advertisement -

The basic problems with our country lie with Congress, as that entity has "sold out." Each member of the House and Senate will cry out, "Not me, not me "" when the time for rendition comes. Now, believe in .us.

If anyone challenges the corruption rampant, One can be accused (as stated by the Gentleman from Pennsylvania on '60 Minutes') of attempting to "intimidate Congress." So?

We must vote for challengers, replace incumbents--who are collectively guilty " of cheating you. Your (secret) vote is the most important weapon available to The People in this country. It's not an AR-15 that succeeds for Change: it's the painful mission to cleanse the "Parliament of Whores."

The most powerful challenger can be a confederation of individual Veterans, each voting independently in their particular venue (secretly). If all the millions of Veterans will do their duty to change the flow of dollars and deceit, the course-of-history will be changed. Think about that.

- Advertisement -

Last year (in the presence of witnesses) a doctor at VAECHCS said I'd been sick for a "long, long time" (in care of the V.A.) and that if I had not gone to the E.R., I would have expired. After nine months in touch there, I CHOICEd to the University of Colorado's medics. Now, I'm up to Saturday scripting again! My extended report on the interlude with the V.A.'s attention may make interesting (?) future posts.

Who funds the V.A. (the most mismanaged department in government)? Who takes care of Veterans? There's no love for us in Congress, hell-bent to feather their own nest.

THROW THE BUMS OUT!

- Advertisement -

[See: www.cavecamen.us, www.covets.us]

Pass the word.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Older than dirt, xsoldier-of-fortune, multiple institutions of higher learning, twice "married," one each: son (777 pilot) and daughter(BSRN), world traveler, commercial pilot, yacht Skipper/builder, scribe/publisher, skeptic, INTJ, KV4FR, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Readers, get wise. Make a difference.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bud Martin

Become a Fan
Author 62191
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 29, 2011), 2 fans, 45 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

One wonders if Vets will respond (secretly).

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 at 4:00:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 