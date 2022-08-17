Questions! And Answers?



questions are more important than answers

These are really crazy times-- the craziest in my life. So I thought it would help to ask some basic questions:

What are the questions we need to be asking today?

How did we get here.

What is here?

Where are we going?

What control do we have over our journey and our destination?

Who and what else have control over our journey, our destination and even how we perceive our situation, journey and destination

These are questions that apply to all of us, all of the time.

But we often neglect to think about them . Do we forget? Or are we raised and programmed not to?

How do we break through or free from the programming?

How do we wake up to even realize that we need to break through or free?

