Putin is following in Khrushchev's footsteps

If a person is a liar, they will lie in every aspect of their life. Initially, the person may lie only about significant issues, but as time passes the line between reality and imagination disappears. Can such a person be trusted? It's one thing when the liar is a regular citizen, but it's something else when the liar is a key politician or even the president of a state.

Psychologist Jolanta Cihanoviča explains that lies ruin relationships because they undermine trust. And it is very likely that someone who has been lied to before will not trust the person anymore. "If the liar says that now he can finally be trusted, the victim will refuse to do so because he has already been lied to."

The great writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky has said this about lying: "Above all, do not lie to yourself. A man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point where he does not discern any truth either in himself or anywhere around him [..]"

This means that the liar will be the first person to believe their own lies, despite the fact that these lies may have absolutely nothing to do with reality. And those who will be able to identify the lies will no longer trust the liar because they will now believe they're being lied to in every situation.

It's important to determine whether the person, regardless of his post, is lying and whether these are "one-time" lies or systematic ones. If someone lies frequently, people will be more surprised when the person doesn't lie.

All lies are revealed sooner or later. The higher the post of the liar and the greater the lies, the more times it takes for the truth to surface.

I will not lie - I'm no fan of Putin and I often criticize him, despite my position being different from the party's.

But I found it difficult to believe that the head of such a huge and great country could be a simple liar. To get to the bottom of this question once and for all, we will go back in time. Let's look at the facts:

[1] On 4 June 2014, the Kremlin continued denying that Russian soldiers, instructors and mercenaries were present in Eastern Ukraine. This was expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the French TV network TF1 and the radio station Europe1. "There are no Russian forces, no instructors in southeastern Ukraine," Putin said. He also stated that Russia has no intention to annex Ukraine or destabilize the situation in the country. "No, we have never engaged in this [the destabilization] and never will."

Facts:

On 21 March 2014, the Russian Ministry of Defense's (MoD) Decree No.160 on "The Russian MoD's Medal for the Return of Crimea" introduced a that was first awarded on 24 March.

Thoughts:

Is it really possible that the MoD would issue awards that were not intended for the army? Could Putin, being the commander-in-chief, not have been informed about the medal? Can an award be designed and produced in a couple of days, or is this a matter of several months?

[2] On 1 March 2018, Putin publicly announced that Russia possesses weapons that other countries haven't even developed yet. Among these weapons was also a nuclear-powered nuclear-armed missile that has successfully completed all tests. These missiles possess an unlimited range, can switch trajectory and are able to overcome all missile defense systems.

Facts:

In November 2017, Russia successfully tested a nuclear-powered missile that fell into the Barents Sea. From November 2017 to February 2018, four tests were held and all of them failed. On 15 August 2019, information appeared that "The state nuclear agency Rosatom revealed that it has been testing a nuclear-powered missile but didn't provide any further information. Five Russian nuclear engineers died during the explosion of a nuclear engine.

