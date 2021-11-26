 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/26/21

Putin Won. We Lost.

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   4 comments
As democracy struggles on life support in the United States and with authoritarianism gaining popularity here and abroad. Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, must be clapping his hands and smiling broadly.

Putin is aware that Russia cannot compete militarily with the United States, but the former KGB operative knows of other ways to damage his strongest rival. What Putin hoped for is well documented and easy to see. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, reported in January 2017 on the work of the FBI, CIA, and the National Security Agency:

"President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these judgments."

Putin succeeded probably more than even he thought possible. By all rights, Hillary Clinton should have won the presidency in 2016 and Trump would have had to slink back into private life. But with considerable help from Putin and likeminded election trolls, the majority of Americans and most of the rest of the world were stunned to see Donald Trump elected and sworn in as this country's 45th president.

This country has paid a huge price. Trump's win was a major jolt to America's psyche. Despite his numerous flaws as a politician and as a human being, this reality TV star turned out to be the champion con-man of all time. He had managed to convince nearly half this nation that he would restore America to greatness despite his numerous failures as a businessman and a human being.

By helping Trump gain the presidency, Putin knew that the U.S. would be easier to manipulate and take advantage of. The results came quickly. Upon taking office (and even before) Trump moved to dredge up the worst prejudices and fears in this country. His efforts succeeded, and the poison began to spread.

In short time xenophobia, racism, gun worship, fear of alternate lifestyles (LGBT, especially), religious fundamentalism, distrust of government, and a hatred of all things liberal or progressive rose to the surface and were exploited by the Trump campaign. Political decency and tolerance were pushed aside, allowing a disturbing dark side to take control of the Republican Party. Most importantly, with the help of a growing ultra-right media, which egged on the haters and others fearful of losing white power and privileges, Trump and his followers gained strength, neutralized the moderate wing, and before long the Republican Party barely resembled its old self.

Next Page  1  |  2

Arlen is a writer/blogger living in Monterey, CA. His political blog is thebigpicturereport.com. He also writes a quotation quiz "What's Your QQ?" at quotationquotient.com.

Arlen Grossman

  New Content

Democracy is threatened by a personality cult, sometimes referred to as the Republican Party. Is there any way to stop them?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 26, 2021 at 9:43:20 AM

David William Pear

  New Content

Russiagate has been thoroughly debunked. It was a fraud perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

Why do so-called liberals want to instigate a war with Russia? Self-respecting liberals would be anti-war. Ethical bloggers and publishers would stop with the Russiagate, and retract their previous articles.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 26, 2021 at 10:18:53 AM

George W.Reichel

  New Content

Central banksters created this dystopian nightmare with the aid of a corrupt political system and an extremely gullible/malleable population.Russia has it's own problems.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 26, 2021 at 10:38:55 AM

William WAUGH

  New Content

Blaming a foreign president for unwise and immoral behavior on the part of Americans is weak.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 26, 2021 at 11:05:14 AM

