Pussygate to Peachgate: O, Just Shut It, DJ, On Your Way Out

by John Kendall Hawkins

"I never met a man I didn't like...until Donald Trump came along." - Toilet stall wall in Atlanta, Will Rogers (but not that one)

Well, it seems like President Donald J. Trump intends to leave office the same way he entered -- under the cloud of a scandal involving tape recordings of his outrageous words. First, it was PussyGate that revealed that "women will let you grab them there and anything," and now, PeachGate, with his blurted notion that he could grab Georgia by her gooshy voter protocols and twist them. Carpe Scrotum , seems to be his motto. Giuliani likes to " pull it ," too.

While the MSM wears sheepish grins to these crass doings (they've been there themselves here , here , here , and here ), humankine just mows the koan and chews the cud, unsullied by these late, sad, sad ruminations.

But even though Republicans are now just turning their backs on the Elephant Man in the Room, all-too-visible, and as "naked" as Dylan seemed to be croaking about president Nixon in " It's Alright, Ma ," in that live, passionate Down In the Flood version. Down in the Flood. Could be the anthem for our age -- again. (Jesus, was the Bard from Duluth prescient or what?). Even though...We mustn't get too fixated on Trump's pixilations as we sort out what happened a couple of days ago in Georgia.

Another stupid smoking gun phone call, with Trump this time doing his chummy, veiled-threat best to talk Georgia's secretary of state (in charge of determining which votes count) into "finding" more votes for him. This might seem like a crazy thing for Trump to do so brazenly, with several ear witnesses listening in on the conversation, according to Democracy Dies Daily , which broke the story. But, actually, from DJ's point of view, he probably thought "finding votes" in the Peach State was quite do-able. Currently, it might be the most corrupt state in the Union.

According to the quite reliable and very persuasive investigative journalist, Greg Palast, who reported yesterday, that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is "no hero defending democracy from Trump"; [he has been] exposed for using vote suppression Jim Crow tactics - even misleading a federal court to keep 198,000 Georgians from voting in Tuesday's Senate run-off." Palast even embeds a video explaining how the con worked. That's right, the same Raffensperger (whose name translated from German means, roughly, "clumsy grabber," so he has that in common with Trump already). I'm surprised SS Glad Clumsygrabber didn't offer to send DJ a basket of clingstones (but does he dare to eat a peach? Is any mermaid safe?).

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).