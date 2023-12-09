Push for Nuclear Power at UN's COP28 Climate Change Conference

"U.S. leads coalition to triple nuclear power by 2050 in effort to address climate change," was the headline of a December 4th CNBC article on activity at the UN conference called COP28 being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the climate crisis.

COP stands for Conference of the Parties, annual gatherings under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The 28 is for this being the 28th session. It began on November 30th and is to end on December 12th.

When it started, there was a stir over the conference president being Sultan Al Jaber, who just happens to head the UAE's state-owned oil company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, (ADNOC). Time magazine splashed a photo of Al Jaber on its cover with the caption: "Oil executive Sultan Al Jaber is at the center of a global climate fight. MAN IN THE MIDDLE."

The UAE "has the world's largest oil reserves and has historically worked to protest its fossil-fuel economy in climate negotiations," noted Time.

And it soon became clear that Al Jaber was not just in "the middle" as reports emerged in media about how in an online event in November "he cast doubt on whether eliminating fossil fuels would help limit global warning," as Rolling Stone reported.

Here was documentation of a chief executive of an oil company who was leading the climate change conference minimizing the role of fossil fuels in climate change when the burning of fossil fuels has long been determined by scientists to be its leading cause. "There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what's going to achieve 1.5C," he was quoted as saying. He added that phasing out fossil fuels would "take the world back into caves."

The sultan's vested interest was focused upon.

But then, in the way of a vested interest, nuclear interests, corporate and governmental, moved in on COP28.

As the CNBC piece related, at COP28 "the "U.S. and more than 20 other countries pledged to triple nuclear power to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and limit climate change. The declaration is the most concrete step taken yet by major nations to place nuclear power at the center of the push to transition to clean energy. Interest in nuclear is booming worldwide amid growing recognition that a dependable source of clean electricity will be needed to support the rapidly growing role of wind and solar in power grids."

Nations signing on to what was titled a "Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy" that was presented at COP28 on December 2 included, beyond the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan, Hungary, Sweden, Netherlands, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Finland, Ghana, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and, yes, United Arab Emirates.

It begins: "Recognizing the key role of nuclear energy in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions/carbon neutrality by or around and mid-century and in keeping a 1.5C limit on temperature rise within reaching and achieving Sustainable Development Goal "and then begins a series of paragraphs starting with "Recognizing."

This includes: "Recognizing that nuclear energy is already the second-largest source of clean dispatchable baseload power" and "Recognizing the IAEA's activities in supporting its members states" referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency set up by the UN with a mission to promote nuclear power and "Recognizing the importance of financing for the additional nuclear power capacity needed to keep a 1.5C limit on temperature rise within reach" and "Recognizing the need for high-level political engagement to spur further action on nuclear power," the "Participants in this pledge" agree to a series of commitments.

These include committing to "invite shareholders of the World Bank, international financial institutions, and regional development banks to encourage the inclusion of nuclear energy in their organizations' energy lending policies" and to "recognize the importance, where technically feasible and economically efficient, of extending the lifetimes of nuclear power plants" and committing "to support responsible nations looking to explore new civil nuclear deployment" and to "welcome and encourage complementary commitments from the private sector, non-governmental organizations, development banks, and financial institutions" and "to review progress toward these commitments on an annual basis on the margin of the COP."

Further, it calls "on other countries to join this declaration."

Commenting on the declaration, Harvey Wasserman, author of the books Killing Our Own: The Disaster of America's Experience with Atomic Radiation and Solartopia, called it "beyond insane." Promoters of nuclear power are making, he told me, a "full court press" to push it, trying to use climate change as a new reason while attempting "to kill" renewable energy technologies led by solar and wind, skyrocketing in adoption and efficiency and plummeting in cost.

