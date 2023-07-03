 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/3/23

Purge Interrupted

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"The CAC shall consist of members who are selected by their peers and then formally appointed annually by the LAUSD Board of Education."

- LAUSD SELPA

Historically, the membership approval of the Community Advisory Committee is a formality. The LAUSD bureaucrats submit their list and the LAUSD Board rubber stamps it. While the selections may not be perfect, there is usually not enough controversy to even take the matter off of the consent calendar for further discussion.

This year, the District staff at the Office of Student, Family, and Community Engagement (SFACE) and the Special Education Division went too far in exercising their power over the process. Instead of using a scalpel to remove members they considered troublesome, the bureaucrats took a sledgehammer to the roster and rejected almost every member who was up for reelection, including members of the leadership team.

In response to this purge, the current Chair of the committee, John Perron (JP), with the backing of many of its members requested that approval of the roster proposed by District staffers be pulled from the agenda for the June 20, 2023, Board meeting noting:

There has been a near-total purge of Committee leadership, including that of one critical subcommittee, by the selection committee which is heavily weighted with staffers whose fiduciary duties are influenced by their status as District employees. The application rating scores do not reflect the accomplishments of the CAC, its current leadership, or the individuals "" all volunteers "" who have been tossed out.

If the committee's work has been worthy of merit, then this work is not being respected. The many contributions made over the 2022-23 school year, some of which resulted in 'first of its kind actions, including the creation of two videos in collaboration with KLCS, and giving presentations on the CAC Parent Ambassador program to parent and District employee groups, are not reflected in the list of proposed members that was provided to the Board.

Current CAC Chair John Perron (JP)
Current CAC Chair John Perron (JP)
(Image by John Perron)   Details   DMCA

In response to this request, approval of the next school year's CAC roster was delayed until August. Still to be determined is whether this delay will result in a membership that does not exclude vocal advocates for children with Special Education needs or if the District's leaders just hoped that the additional time would allow the controversy to blow over.

The problems highlighted by the District's purge are long-standing and this is not the first time that this state-mandated committee has been thrown into chaos after District staff overextended their influence over the CAC's direction. Sonja Luchini served as a chair of the CAC until she was forced to resign in 2014 due to overreach by the District's handlers. In the comments for a previous article about the CAC, she wrote this about her experience (edited for space):

In 2012-13, The Parent Collaborative (PCSB) was forced onto the CAC as a "facilitating body" over the use of a Division of Special Education "Parent Liaison," changing years of collaboration with the CAC. I fought against it for those two years when I served as Chair.

The PCSB "facilitation" was more like strong-arming us. Facilitators ignored the norms set by Roberts Rules of Order and interfered with my ability to run the meeting as its Chair.

Frustrated by heavy-handed "oversight" as opposed to "facilitation," the membership voted to include an item on the agenda to discuss voting to remove the PCSB as facilitators of the CAC. When the District staff was unsuccessful in their attempts to remove the item from the agenda, the facilitator unplugged my laptop from the power point projector before the meeting. After that, he made up a "rule" for the next CAC meeting where NO ONE could go into the meeting room before the start of the meeting.

I finally resigned when an LAUSD legal letter was put into our meeting info packets without the knowledge or approval of the officers. The letter claimed that I didn't understand the law and PCSB had full authority over CAC. Our meeting attendance went from 60 to 80 in attendance when hosted by special education centers to no quorum on the day I resigned.

Parents need to have better training on their rights and how to recognize when a facilitating entity is attempting to override the decisions of the committee, especially when those facilitators are NOT members or officers and have NO legal voice regarding CAC business.

Sonja Luchini
Sonja Luchini
(Image by Sonja Luchini)   Details   DMCA

The list provided by PFACE is only a recommendation and it is the LAUSD School Board that has the final responsibility of ensuring that a process was used that fulfills the requirement that the CAC consists of members who are selected by their peers. With the two-month delay, the members of this Board should step in and ensure that not only is the selection process fixed, but that the CAC is finally given the independence that is needed to fulfill its mission of advocating on behalf of the LAUSD's most vulnerable students. The importance of instituting these reforms is magnified by the fact that during the next school year, the District's SELPA is set to be rewritten. If the document that governs how services are to be provided is to truly reflect the needs of the Special Education community, then the CAC should be treated as a collaborative partner rather than a group that will just rubber-stamp whatever the LAUSD Bureaucrats put in front of it.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend