Proof Negative: It Is, We The People Who Are Responsible



Is this What America Can Expect from the GOP

(Image by Akemi Ohira) Details DMCA



No matter what occurs or how this day ends, or goes down in history, there are three lessons we must remember:

* This was never just about Donald Trump. He merely externalized the underbelly of an America that hasn't embodied its own Constitution since 1865 or certainly not since The Supreme Court enabled Corporatism with Citizens United.

* We the People are responsible - the elected people grandstanding for 2022 votes from the very people who stormed their faux patriotic performance and the media people who either smirked or lied our way into a new low for a New Normal

* We the, In Denial people are responsible for this Inauguration Day rehearsal.