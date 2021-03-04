 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/4/21

Project Financial Independence

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 506883
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Are we going to transform the Coronavirus pandemic from a crisis into an opportunity? The opportunity is to finally create financial independence for all of us and for our childrenwithout requesting the contribution of even one cent from the affluent. This is a potential that we can realize on the strength of a new economic paradigm that has been in development during the last fifty years.

Concordian economics
Concordian economics
(Image by Carmine Gorga)   Details   DMCA

Concordian economics fills the black box that exists at the core of modern economic theory. Indeed, this discipline has been in a state of crisis ever since the publication of Adam Smith's The Wealth of Nations. As Philip Pilkington sharply points out, "Mainstream economics moves forward not through logical development and integration, but through forgetting. "

Modern economists believe that they practice economics because theymostlyproceed in their work with the help of the tools of demand and supply. Yet, what is not generally realized is that these are tools of economic analysis; they do not form a theory of economics. That is the reason why economists cannot decide whether the BIG DATA they are analyzing trend toward growth, decline, or stability.

Concordian economics offers an integration of theory, policy, and practice. Concordian economic theory is all enclosed in this diagram:

The Economic Process
The Economic Process
(Image by Carmine Gorga)   Details   DMCA

Fig. 1- The Economic Process

This Figure encapsulates three processes: the process of creation of real wealth, the process of distribution of ownership rights as soon as real or monetary wealth is created, and the process of consumption, namely the expenditure of financial assets to acquire real wealth. Even in the purchase of a chocolate bar we find these three elements of the economic process: the exchange of monetary wealth for the purchase of real wealthas well as the automatic distribution of ownership rights brought forward by the sales slip. Without the sales slip one exits the store at one's own risk and peril.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carmine Gorga, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

President, The Somist Institute, 87 Middle Street
Gloucester, MA USA 01930

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Cascade of Errors (1517-2017)

Why Don't We Hear This Question: What Does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, Want?

Redemption of the Bully

To Pay For Health Care There Is Also The Amish Way, The American Way

Stop The Global Financial Elite Perversion Of John Maynard Keynes

What To Do If The Stock Market Crashes?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
Author 506883
(Member since Oct 13, 2016), 2 fans, 32 articles, 45 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"Women are not irrational; they are relational."
       -- Carmine Gorga

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Looking for long-term permanent solutions

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 4, 2021 at 9:20:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 