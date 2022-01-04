Primer on Foreign Policy for Candidates Published

RootsAction Education Fund has published a Primer on Foreign Policy for U.S. Congressional Candidates.

Congressional candidates often have little or nothing to say about foreign policy, and a lot of them have a surprising reason when asked: they say that they don't know anything about it.



Some of them seem to be telling the truth, and others who don't explain themselves may also lack knowledge of foreign policy.



Even some candidates who do know something about foreign policy don't know enough, while others have positions that should really be corrected.



