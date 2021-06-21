Preventable Disasters--The Fight for New Ideas, Never Give an Inch

Worldwide disasters can be stopped, but resistance to new ideas builds the dam that holds back technology.

So-called accidents occur over, and over, and over, again and again, but government agencies refuse to act. Since accidents can be stopped, and nothing is done, are trillion-dollar costs and deaths really accidents? Cracks in bridges, water-main breaks, gas-pipeline fatalities, oil spills, E. coli illnesses and deaths, and nuclear power-plant explosions can all be stopped, but our government refuses to act. I refuse to give up my fight to save lives and prevent environmental damages.

New discoveries have been made to save the lives and fortunes of our citizens. Research continues for our protection, sometimes long into the nights.

In May of 2021, the Interstate 40 bridge between Tennessee and Arkansas suffered a near-collapse due to a three-foot-tall bridge crack that cut a main beam into two pieces, and hundreds of people could have been catastrophically killed. Thousands of cracks occur in U.S. bridges, and the technology has been discovered to stop such cracks before they happen. For decades, the causes of ongoing cracks were unknown, but seemingly harmless sand blasting scratches every bridge surface during bridge preparations for painting. These scratches then reduce the strengths of bridges, and cracks result. The Arkansas Department of Transportation refused to provide I-40 documents to support this research to ensure safety of their citizens. The U.S. DOT Federal Highway Administration safeguards our bridges, but they refuse to act to stop dangerous cracks in bridges.

In the winter of 2021, multiple cities experienced water-main breaks as water geysered up through roadways. Sixteen affected cities were contacted, and every city refused to respond to stop water-main breaks. For more than a hundred years, cold weather and corrosion have been falsely blamed for water-main breaks. Power outages and equipment operations break water mains, and breaks can be stopped. New technology was invented to stop the flood of water-main breaks ("Water Hammer Causes Water Main Breaks", by R. A. Leishear). City governments safeguard our water mains, but they refuse to act to stop an expected 1.7-trillion-dollar U.S. cost in the next 25 years.

New, and proven, theories show that water-system operations contaminate our water supplies with E. coli, copper and lead ("Our Water Mains Contaminate Us with E. Coli, Lead and Copper - Preventable Illness and Death Follow", by R. Leishear - in publication). E. coli infects 73,000 people and kills 60 people every year in the U.S. Changing water-system operations will stop water-main breaks, and at the same time stop contamination of our water supplies. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control safeguard our drinking water, but they refuse to act to protect public health.

New, and proven, theory was invented to stop blowing up nuclear power plants ("Nuclear Power Plants Are Not So Safe: Fluid Transients / Water Hammers, Autoignition, Explosions, Accident Predictions and Ethics", by R. A. Leishear). This publication also discussed a nuclear-industry coverup of worldwide safety problems, which involved the U.S. nuclear-reactor fleet. That publication further proved that the U.S. government covered up Three Mile Island nuclear power-plant explosions, which directly resulted in Fukushima explosions. That is, authorities falsely claimed that a fire occurred instead of an explosion in 1979, and this claim - based on intentional neglect of explosion-confirmation data - delayed an understanding of power-plant explosions that would have later prevented 2011 Fukushima explosions. Large explosions at Three Mile Island and Fukushima were ignited by pump operations that compressed and detonated flammable gases in nuclear-reactor systems. With this new understanding of explosions, statistics predict the next nuclear-plant explosion between now and 2039, with a one in two probability of a Fukushima-type explosion, which spewed radioactive dust around our planet. Additionally, small explosions in nuclear-power plants have occurred for seventy years, and these blasts were also ignited by pump operations and resultant gas detonations. Explosions can be stopped ("The Autoignition of Nuclear Power Plant Explosions", by R. A. Leishear). The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Department of Energy safeguard our nuclear-power plants, but they refuse to act to prevent the next imminent explosion.

Every year on average, U.S. gas- and oil-pipeline accidents kill 12 people, injure 57 people, and cost more than half a billion dollars. Also, interrelated research includes offshore oil-rig explosions like the Gulf Oil Spill ("Explosions: A Fresh Look at Chernobyl, Three Mile Island, the Gulf Oil Spill, and Fukushima Daiichi", and "The Primary Cause of Oil and Gas Pipeline Spills and Explosions" by R. A. Leishear). Gas explosions and oil spills can be stopped, and the facts indicate that preventable gas-pipeline operations cause most pipeline explosions. The U.S. DOT, Process Hazards and Material Safety Administration and the U.S. Bureau of Science and Environmental Engineering safeguard our oil and gas pipelines, and they refused to support this research to save lives and prevent environmental damages.

Government agencies refuse to act on new theory for any of these disasters that endanger our lives and the world around us. Continuing voluntary research invents theories to safeguard many industries. Lives can be saved.