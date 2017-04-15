- Advertisement -



Seoul, Korea

When you talk about North Korea, you say that if Chinese don't cooperate to take nuclear arms from North Korea you will solve the problem. This is a complicated problem. North Korea has howitzers trained on the city of Seoul. That city, has 20 million people in it. With artillery alone, North Korea could obliterate the entire city. Not only that, there are 25,000 soldiers and airmen in Korea and they have many families that have accompanied them. If North Korea strikes, many Americans and their families will die.

I spent six years in Korea and I know what I'm talking about. North Korea is a pariah state and needs to come to the table and talk civilly to the South Koreans and to America. Saber rattling is not the way to go on this. I understand that we don't want North Korea to have nuclear missiles that can destroy bases in Japan and eventually they will be able to hit our West Coast. You must offer the North Koreans a way out of this situation the same way president Obama did in Iran. Iran is not producing nuclear weapons and delivery systems. They are defensive missiles but don't have intercontinental ballistic missiles.

North Korea is suffering because of their government. The people have nothing and are suffering because their government is so hostile to Japan in United States and South Korea. What needs to happen is you need to offer them something with the understanding that they will stop producing nuclear weapons. That means diplomacy from the State Department. Nothing can be solved by threats and intimidation. Especially because North Korea is totally isolated and their people only hear what the government says.

President Trump, you must understand that millions of people will die if you use military force against North Korea. The only way to go on this is offer to sit down and talk with the government of North Korea. The government there is on its knees. The people in the country have little food in the country trades with no one. It is obvious that North Korea wants to bargain with us. They understand how powerful America is. Even though we are powerful and have a powerful military force on North Korea's borders, the beginning of the war will see millions of people in Seoul obliterated. Hundreds of howitzers shooting incendiary shells at Seoul and causing a firestorm. You must understand that millions of people will die.

And all the Democrats that support military action against Syria and support this administration as they send 59 cruise missiles against that country. That is an act of war and the administration did this without the support of Congress. That is a war crime. The United States is involved in so many wars in the Middle East and Yemen and Afghanistan and Somalia we have troops in Syria we have troops back in Iraq, and we have drones that drop hellfire missiles and the truth is that we are killing people all over the world. Most people in the world think that the United States will be the one to start World War III.

Donald Trump, do you want to be the one who starts World War III? Do you understand what the consequences would be if you make a strike against North Korea? I sincerely hope that you consult with your military people and the people in the State Department and Congress before you act against North Korea. This is the way the Constitution demands. If you act against another country and shoot missiles into it or drop bombs on that is declaration of war. You don't have the right to make surgical strikes against another country. I understand how complicated the situation is. I understand why you want to use military force. I am in complete agreement with you that North Korea needs to relinquish its nuclear weapons and missiles.

What I don't understand is the Congress does nothing while this president violates the Constitution. Congressman Gabbard from Hawaii was singled out by Howard Dean and criticized. I don't understand why a person who served in combat in Iraq was criticized by a person who escaped the draft because he had a bad back but he can go skiing in Aspen. Howard Dean isn't even in Congress. He holds no political office and has no understanding of the entire situation.

When our president finds out that this so-called gas attack in Syria was done by rebel forces that we support, used chemical weapons. The UN is investigating the gas attack in Syria and it would be very inconvenient to find out that the government of Syria did not use chemical weapons. I'm curious what the UN report says. If the UN determines that the poison gas was used by rebel forces, you should be impeached for sending cruise missiles on Syria. If the UN says that the government of Syria did not use those chemical weapons, you have committed a war crime.

The United States as attacked Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and destroyed Libya. The killing and the wars must stop if we want humanity to survive. Send the Secretary of State to North Korea and offer them a place at the table and negotiate. Offer North Korea the removal sanctions in the right to trade with the other countries of the world. Offer North Korea assistance whether it be with money or supplies that they need to catch up with the rest of the world.

The government of North Korea and their leader are not stupid. They understand the power of the United States and they know that they can't win in a war with us. Still, they could kill millions of people.

I am one year younger than you. United States has been at war during my entire life. Frankly, I am tired of living in a country that is constantly at war. The facts are that Iraq is suffering from radiation from the depleted uranium that we used. Libya, has been turned into a country that is constantly at war with itself after being bombed back to the Stone Age. This is a war crime and Obama should be brought in front of the ICC. The trouble is we don't belong to the ICC because George Bush and Dick Cheney did not want to face the ICC.

Because we don't belong to the ICC that doesn't mean that we can commit war crimes constantly. United States has done nothing in the Middle East except create enemies. Isis was a result of invading Iraq. We created Isis.

Using military force has consequences. Sending cruise missiles or tactical nuclear weapons against North Korea could involve China and Russia. You don't know what the blow back will be. North Korea has 20 nuclear bombs. They are working to miniaturize their warheads to sit into SCUD missiles. I am sure that we don't know if they have accomplished this. If they have there could be nuclear weapons launched against American bases in Japan. If they use a nuclear weapon against Japan, that would result in an all-out war involving Japan, China, and Russia. If they launch a nuclear missile and it hits Japan, Japan will rearm and invade North Korea. This won't be the first time that Japan has invaded Korea and that resulted in a war with China. Is that what you want?