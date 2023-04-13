President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities Reestablished



President Biden announced today the appointment of a dedicated group of high-profile artists and arts policy leaders to the newly re-established President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH).

The President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH) was re-established in 2022 by Executive Order 14804 to advise the President on the cultural vitality of the United States, after a notable 40-year tenure.

Americans for the Arts is especially proud to share that its longtime Vice President of Leadership Alliances, Nora Halpern, has been appointed, as well as Americans for the Arts Artists Committee members Lady Gaga (co-chair), Jon Batiste, Anna Deavere Smith, and Kerry Washington.

The First Lady has historically served as Honorary Chair of the Committee, which is composed of members appointed by the President. Private committee members include prominent artists, scholars, and philanthropists who have demonstrated a serious commitment to the arts and humanities. Public members represent the heads of key Federal agencies with a role in culture, including the Chairs of the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities, the Librarian of Congress, the Secretary of the Smithsonian, and the Director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services among others.

The PCAH facilitates public-private partnerships, promotes interagency cooperation, and proposes programs that enhance arts, humanities, museums, and library services across the country.

Over the past 40 years PCAH has catalyzed Federal programs and played a vital role in the advancement of arts and humanities education, cultural diplomacy, and the creative economy.

Click here for bios and photos of the full list of committee members.

PCAH committee members include: