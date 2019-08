p.MsoNormal { margin: 0pt 0pt 0.0001pt; text-align: left; font-size: 10pt; }span.msoIns { text-decoration: underline; color: blue; }span.msoDel { text-decoration: line-through; color: red; }div.Section0 { }

POWER!

By: Lance L. Landon

Strange occurrences have been emanating from the Grand Old Party. Will we as a nation survive or will the United States of America all ready be becoming something too terrible to imagine?