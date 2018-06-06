

Love City, 2018

I'm sitting in a spacious bar, Love City, that was once a factory. Too slicked up, it's not quite a ruin bar, of the kind you find in Budapest. The patrons are mostly hipsters and yuppies, but with a handful of Joe Sixpacks thrown in. Looking like contractors, they're probably fixing properties in this rapidly gentrifying neighborhood.

