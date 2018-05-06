Never use the first-person plural to say "We've [done something wrong or made a mistake]," as in "We've made a terrible mistake in Iraq / Syria / Libya / Afghanistan," "We've run up the biggest deficit in history," "We've let the surveillance state get out of control" or "We've enacted a tax code that makes the rich richer." No, we didn't; they did. So say "They've "[made a mistake, done something foul, gotten us into a mess]." Ever notice how the Republicans never say "we" in this sense? Most people don't want to admit that they themselves have made a mistake, and indeed are suspicious of a self-flagellating tendency to do so--it smacks of "blame America first." People are more willing to admit that they, i.e. someone else, have made a mistake or been wicked. This Democratic tendency has a fascinating cultural history. The defining experience of the moderate left since the mid-1950s was realizing, and then persuading a critical mass of others, that there was a degree of rot in the moral core of America: racial oppression that had to be overturned, and a vicious war in Vietnam that was not just a blunder but a crime. For them, America advanced when it exposed its soul to a moral reckoning and admitted it had been doing wrong. (You saw this self-criticism in Deliverance and copycat films that depicted evil in the heartland.) That attitude occupies the moral higher ground, but it's usually lousy politics. The Democrats are probably wrong to think they won on civil rights and Vietnam (if indeed they actually did win) because they convinced a majority of Americans to confess to and repent a sin. (Yes it is an oddly Christian mindset, isn't it? Strange that most American Christians are the last people to admit that their political establishment has sinned.) Reagan achieved improbable success by implying that "We don't do wrong. If something doesn't go well, it's because we're human and we miss a trick every once in a while, or because the bad guys were even more wicked and persistent than we expected." Don't try to get people to admit that we've all been wrong or done wrong: instead draw a line between honest voters just trying to get by and figure out who best to vote for, and the maneuverers on the periphery of respectable society who take advantage. They, not we. (See below re creating a bogeyman.)

Most voters don't believe that everyone is nice and our problems are just misunderstandings. They sense there's a villain out there causing their problems. Often enough, they have a point: the Democratic mantra of "everyone is nice and let's just work things out" misses real villainy. It's also untrue to the intellectual history of the left: Marxism is a massive elaboration of the thesis that nasty people band together to screw the little people for their own benefit (and to some extent for the fun of it). History has hardly proven Marx wrong, at least in his diagnosis. (Soviet citizens liked to joke "Marx understood capitalism better than anyone. The problem is, he didn't understand communism.") When people are stressed, they want someone to blame. Successful politicians give them what they want (and virtuous successful politicians identify the villain accurately, and propose counter-measures consonant with our values). In the civil rights struggle, the villains helpfully made themselves plain--the cops who set attack dogs on peaceful, often pious protesters; the sordid politicians who defended racial oppression. If they hadn't, it would have been hard to convince a majority that wickedness inhabited our heartland. Usually it's easier to take a xenophobic tack and paint non-Americans as the villains--the Soviets / the Russians, an uncooperative dictator, terrorists. Associating your political opponents with these foreign nasties--the spectrum of association can run from being too soft and understanding towards them, to sympathizing with them, to being an agent of them--is a time-honored tactic. Derogating compatriots as villains without foreign associations is somewhat harder, as it argues that there is a rot in our society (see above), though very doable. Republicans paint Democrats as metropolitan, effete, more concerned with diversity than with the welfare and righteousness of the mainstream, too keen to experiment with other people's money, soft on our so-called enemies and not violent enough. Several of these have enough of a grain of truth to make them hard to refute. Democrats have entirely failed to paint a picture of the worst of the Republican firmament that captures their monstrous character flaws, has enough demonstrable truth to make it stick, and shows that our side not only has better character but knows a workable way forward. They've forgotten the most successful Democratic politician of all time, the frice-elected FDR, who pulled no punches in castigating his opponents as economic royalists and malefactors of great wealth. That resonated with Depression-stricken voters; they had no problem believing that the white-tie-and-tails set was the cause of their problems or at least weren't lifting a finger to help. Democrats in the 21st century need to re-discover a way to call their opponents for what they are and put it in terms that make sense to voters and speak to their values as well as their situation. The fact that the rich are now transnational--shifting their employees and wealth offshore--would allow Dems to hearken to suspicion of foreigners and lack of patriotism on the part of those who consort abroad. All this may seem riskily divisive, but: first, we're already divided, just not along the right lines; and second, we do desperately need to divide out the unhelpful element, isolate and disempower. (Read the latest climate-breakdown doomsday predictions?)