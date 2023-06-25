Poem About the Rolling Pearlharbors
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
It's heating up
and the thrilla is not just in Manilla
rolling pearlharbors
are coming to a mind-theater near you
Unicef is reporting the rise of conspiracy theories:
"A secret group of powerful people control the world,"
the people of Black Mountain believe.
The survey was supported by the British Embassy.
No funds for those children of the con.
.
Coincidentally, I've been watching The Blacklist lately.
Oddly enough, the same conclusion is drawn.
Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).