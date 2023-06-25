OpEdNews Op Eds 6/25/2023 at 12:04 AM EDT H3'ed 6/25/23



postr for Tora Tora Tora (1970)

(Image by 20th Century Fox) Details DMCA



Poem About the Rolling Pearlharbors

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



It's heating up

and the thrilla is not just in Manilla

rolling pearlharbors

are coming to a mind-theater near you

Unicef is reporting the rise of conspiracy theories:

"A secret group of powerful people control the world,"

the people of Black Mountain believe.

The survey was supported by the British Embassy.

No funds for those children of the con.



.



Coincidentally, I've been watching The Blacklist lately.

Oddly enough, the same conclusion is drawn.

