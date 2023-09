'Clouds'

It's 9/11 Day I feel all jumpy and June Taylor legs-high inside. .

What will Rudy say? The road ahead's bumpy I miss Norman Mailer no, I don't, I lied .

Will towers fall or sway? Will I wake grumpy? Vlad the Impaler wearing Jan 6 pride? .

We have lost our way, universe all lumpy, days grow drear and paler as if Santa Claus had died. .

Pablo Neruda, stay! lightning cracks all clumpy I'm a dark sea-tossed sailor. No land ahead, I cried.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

