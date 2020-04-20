Plutocratic Populism death spiral

I've
been saying it for years... the republican party is plutocratic
populism! It is stunning that two tiny factions of our society with such divergent objectives have made this twisted Faustian compact. These anti-shutdown, anti-science "protests" are actually organized and funded by right wing business interests like billionaire and Trump cabinet member Betsy
Devos, who motivate deluded ignorant fools and hate filled racists to put their life on the line so they can
reopen their businesses and start adding to their wealth again. These
plutocrats will of course never have to stand shoulder to shoulder
risking infection themselves. These "fake" protests also serve
don-the-cons need for the rallies he can't personally do right now. So
his fake daily briefings and these astroturf protests serve the same
sick purpose. For the predominantly white, racist, uneducated, fox
motivated fools who are the infected pimple on Americas ass, willing to
risk death for Trump and his swamp dwelling plutocrats... I say great!
Cull the herd and raise the national IQ. Unfortunately this pack of
idiots who reject science and logic will also go home or back to work
and infect others. It is stunning that such a tiny minority can wreak
such havoc and push our democracy to the edge of collapse. If Trump and his antidemocratic republican enablers and Russia don't find a way to delegitimize or disrupt our elections, the November election will be our last chance to rid our democracy of these seditious, cancerous plutocrats and their hate filled racist supporters. The time for consensus and rational deal making is long past. It is war and we had better be willing to fight by any means necessary to defend our democracy... or accept we will be a Russian style autocracy, where a handful of plutocrats backed by their racist shock troops will "call all the shots"! One great mistake made by intelligent people is to refuse to believe that the world is as stupid as it is.
Claudine Guerin de Tencin
#covid45
Love learning. Hate stupidity and intolerance.
First let me say that I am not a professional writer, although I have written a couple of screenplays and even sold one some years ago. I am however a professional actor and a member of the screen (more...
)