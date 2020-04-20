 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/20/20

Plutocratic Populism death spiral

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 58409
Message Peter Lawlor

Trump tweet
Trump tweet
(Image by public domain)   Details   DMCA
I've been saying it for years... the republican party is plutocratic populism! It is stunning that two tiny factions of our society with such divergent objectives have made this twisted Faustian compact. These anti-shutdown, anti-science "protests" are actually organized and funded by right wing business interests like billionaire and Trump cabinet member Betsy Devos, who motivate deluded ignorant fools and hate filled racists to put their life on the line so they can reopen their businesses and start adding to their wealth again. These plutocrats will of course never have to stand shoulder to shoulder risking infection themselves. These "fake" protests also serve don-the-cons need for the rallies he can't personally do right now. So his fake daily briefings and these astroturf protests serve the same sick purpose. For the predominantly white, racist, uneducated, fox motivated fools who are the infected pimple on Americas ass, willing to risk death for Trump and his swamp dwelling plutocrats... I say great! Cull the herd and raise the national IQ. Unfortunately this pack of idiots who reject science and logic will also go home or back to work and infect others. It is stunning that such a tiny minority can wreak such havoc and push our democracy to the edge of collapse. If Trump and his antidemocratic republican enablers and Russia don't find a way to delegitimize or disrupt our elections, the November election will be our last chance to rid our democracy of these seditious, cancerous plutocrats and their hate filled racist supporters. The time for consensus and rational deal making is long past. It is war and we had better be willing to fight by any means necessary to defend our democracy... or accept we will be a Russian style autocracy, where a handful of plutocrats backed by their racist shock troops will "call all the shots"! One great mistake made by intelligent people is to refuse to believe that the world is as stupid as it is.

Claudine Guerin de Tencin

#covid45

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Lawlor Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Love learning. Hate stupidity and intolerance. First let me say that I am not a professional writer, although I have written a couple of screenplays and even sold one some years ago. I am however a professional actor and a member of the screen (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Debunking the Swiss gun myth.

GREED! Anatomy of a revolution

The Big GOP Tax Lie

GREED, RACISM AND APATHY - The new axis of evil

Greed + ignorance + racism= the new GOP

Sex lies and anarchy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Lawlor

Become a Fan
Author 58409
(Member since Jan 13, 2011), 7 fans, 26 articles, 110 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is not a drill! Trump and his fascist republican enablers are attempting a coup! America better WAKE THE HELL UP!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 20, 2020 at 2:09:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 