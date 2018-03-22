- Advertisement -



Ironically, Russia may be the only possible way to prevent this merger, given the probable acquiescence of the Trump Administration. The United States Senate should be weighing in on these matters to protect the interests of not only American farmers but the health of Americans and most of the rest of the world.

Nothing that I know came of Senator Klobuchar and Senator Merkley of Oregon's request of the Justice Department to guarantee an "impartial" and objective review of the merger, but still, the approval of the United States and of Russia are both necessary for this merger to take place.

What more monstrous corporate combination could we imagine? None, I think, since the European Commission approved Bayer's acquisition Monsanto (with conditions). The European Commission has approved under the EU Merger Regulation the acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer. The merger is conditional on the divestiture and a remedy package, which addresses the parties' overlaps in seeds, pesticides and digital agriculture. Doesn't the EU medical arms and World Health Organization get to weigh in on this at all? Anyone familiar with Monsanto knows of the danger of its products going back to one of the first, Saccharin, from 1904, causing bladder cancer.

Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner in charge of competition policy, the same person who put forth the $2.8 billion fine on Google,

said the following today in Brussels:

We have approved Bayer's plans to take over Monsanto because the parties' remedies, worth well over --6 billion, meet our competition concerns in full. Our decision ensures that there will be effective competition and innovation in seeds, pesticides and digital agriculture markets also after this merger. In particular, we have made sure that the number of global players actively competing in these markets stays the same. That is important because we need competition to ensure farmers have a choice of different seed varieties and pesticides at affordable prices. And we need competition to push companies to innovate in digital agriculture and to continue to develop new products that meet the high regulatory standards in Europe, to the benefit of all Europeans and the environment. Today's decision follows an in-depth review of Bayer's proposed acquisition of Monsanto. Monsanto is the world's largest supplier of seeds, which generates most of its sales in the US and Latin America. Monsanto also sells glyphosate, which is the most used pesticide worldwide to control weeds. Bayer is the second largest supplier of pesticides worldwide, with a stronger focus in Europe. It is also an important globally active seeds supplier for a number of crops. The transaction creates the largest global integrated seed and pesticide player. As part of its in-depth investigation, the Commission has assessed more than 2,000 different product markets and reviewed 2.7 million internal documents. It concluded that the transaction as notified would have significantly reduced competition on price and innovation in Europe and globally on a number of different markets. The Commission also had concerns that it would have strengthened Monsanto's dominant position on certain markets, where Bayer is an important challenger of Monsanto. The commitments submitted by Bayer address these competition concerns in full: - Advertisement - They remove all of the parties' existing overlaps in seed and pesticide markets, where concerns were raised, by divesting the relevant Bayer businesses and assets. They cover Bayer's global R&D organization for seeds and traits as well as Bayer's research activities to develop a challenger product to Monsanto's glyphosate. They also cover certain Monsanto assets, which in future would have competed with a Bayer seed treatment against nematode worms. Finally, Bayer has committed to grant a license to its entire global digital agriculture product portfolio and pipeline products to ensure continued competition on this emerging market. On this basis, the Commission concluded that the divestment package enables a suitable buyer to sustainably replace Bayer's competitive effect in these markets and continue to innovate, for the benefit of European farmers and consumers.

