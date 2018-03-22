Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Please write to your Senators today, asking them to help to prevent the Merger of Monsanto and Bayer!

Vestager - EU approves Bayer takeover of Monsanto after concessions The European Union has approved Bayer's buyout of Monsanto in a massive agriculture business deal, but says they will have to shed some 6 billion euro ($7.4 billion) in firms and other re
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ProductiehuisEU)

Ironically, Russia may be the only possible way to prevent this merger, given the probable acquiescence of the Trump Administration. The United States Senate should be weighing in on these matters to protect the interests of not only American farmers but the health of Americans and most of the rest of the world.

Nothing that I know came of Senator Klobuchar and Senator Merkley of Oregon's request of the Justice Department to guarantee an "impartial" and objective review of the merger, but still, the approval of the United States and of Russia are both necessary for this merger to take place.

See also: Bayer-Monsanto Merger Needs 'Impartial' Review, Senators Say

.bna.com/bayermonsanto-merger-needs-n73014462125/

What more monstrous corporate combination could we imagine? None, I think, since the European Commission approved Bayer's acquisition Monsanto (with conditions). The European Commission has approved under the EU Merger Regulation the acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer. The merger is conditional on the divestiture and a remedy package, which addresses the parties' overlaps in seeds, pesticides and digital agriculture. Doesn't the EU medical arms and World Health Organization get to weigh in on this at all? Anyone familiar with Monsanto knows of the danger of its products going back to one of the first, Saccharin, from 1904, causing bladder cancer.

Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner in charge of competition policy, the same person who put forth the $2.8 billion fine on Google,

[see also: click here] said the following today in Brussels:

We have approved Bayer's plans to take over Monsanto because the parties' remedies, worth well over --6 billion, meet our competition concerns in full. Our decision ensures that there will be effective competition and innovation in seeds, pesticides and digital agriculture markets also after this merger. In particular, we have made sure that the number of global players actively competing in these markets stays the same.

That is important because we need competition to ensure farmers have a choice of different seed varieties and pesticides at affordable prices. And we need competition to push companies to innovate in digital agriculture and to continue to develop new products that meet the high regulatory standards in Europe, to the benefit of all Europeans and the environment.

Today's decision follows an in-depth review of Bayer's proposed acquisition of Monsanto. Monsanto is the world's largest supplier of seeds, which generates most of its sales in the US and Latin America. Monsanto also sells glyphosate, which is the most used pesticide worldwide to control weeds. Bayer is the second largest supplier of pesticides worldwide, with a stronger focus in Europe. It is also an important globally active seeds supplier for a number of crops. The transaction creates the largest global integrated seed and pesticide player.

As part of its in-depth investigation, the Commission has assessed more than 2,000 different product markets and reviewed 2.7 million internal documents. It concluded that the transaction as notified would have significantly reduced competition on price and innovation in Europe and globally on a number of different markets. The Commission also had concerns that it would have strengthened Monsanto's dominant position on certain markets, where Bayer is an important challenger of Monsanto.

The commitments submitted by Bayer address these competition concerns in full:

They remove all of the parties' existing overlaps in seed and pesticide markets, where concerns were raised, by divesting the relevant Bayer businesses and assets.

They cover Bayer's global R&D organization for seeds and traits as well as Bayer's research activities to develop a challenger product to Monsanto's glyphosate. They also cover certain Monsanto assets, which in future would have competed with a Bayer seed treatment against nematode worms.

Finally, Bayer has committed to grant a license to its entire global digital agriculture product portfolio and pipeline products to ensure continued competition on this emerging market.

On this basis, the Commission concluded that the divestment package enables a suitable buyer to sustainably replace Bayer's competitive effect in these markets and continue to innovate, for the benefit of European farmers and consumers.

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox

I am in a state of shock, which almost borders on grief, about all of this. I truly think it spells the end of 6000 years of agriculture as we know it, the true foundation of human civilization, and that this is a greater threat to humanity than the development of the nuclear arms race.


I did manage to slam this together, with hopefully more articles to come as it develops and further discussions with relevant US Senators take place. If ever there were a time to write to your Senators and Congress member, this is it!



Bayer and Monsanto in merger deal German conglomerate Bayer has won EU antitrust approval to buy U.S. company Monsanto, the latest in a trio of mega mergers that will reshape the agrochemicals industry.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: euronews (in English))

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 at 3:58:42 AM

John Jonik

First..which Senators, if any, have no economic links to Monsanto or Bayer, and which do? Easy test...which Senators will acknowledge that both Monsanto and Bayer are part and parcel of everyone's hated Cigarette Industry via tobacco pesticides. Why those firms still retain Business License is...a question.

Instead of grossly corporatized Repug and Dimocrat parties as the supposed "choices"....how about a Public Interest Party and a Private Bizness Party? Let's see how the PUBLIC votes on that.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 at 4:21:02 AM

Stephen Fox

Fine solution, down the line, but in the meantime, write to both of them and don't decide in advance which are corporatized or not....please. Just write to them with no value judgement.....


This is far too serious a situation to spin wheels talking about 3rd parties or future parties based on something else. These people are in power right now, and if their constituents don't express outrage and ask for their HELP, we are doomed as a society, and even the organic farmers could be outlawed by this monstrous monopoly!


Please see also my prior OEN article:

EU may Intervene to Prevent Monsanto/Bayer merger; CA Judge: Monsanto "Not Required to Place Warning Labels on Products"

click here



Dicamba Drift Spreading Destruction Of Food & Health Dicamba Drift. isn't a new Latin dance but what happens when powerful herbicides glyphosate & dicamba are combined. Dicamba makes the combination drift and spread onto adjacent areas...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Real News with David Knight)
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Real News with David Knight) Permission Details DMCA



Submitted on Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 at 4:43:42 AM

