Positive News

Please Contribute Your Articles to the OEN Positive News Section


Meryl Ann Butler and Rob Kall (mostly Meryl Ann)


Here at OEN we understand that current events coverage can seem dismal and depressing, adversely affecting readers' health and abilities to engage. We believe it is important to balance that out with good news...because positive things do happen, we just don't hear about them as much. And being aware of the good things can also invigorate us all towards positive action that can bring wanted change.

Sunset
Sunset
(Image by Pixabay: JillWellington)   Details   DMCA

We've recently started a new front page column, "UpEdNews: Positive News." The category "Positive News" has been added to the article and QL upload pages.


We encourage you to contribute to the good vibes in the form of articles, essays and quicklinks. Your contribution can be a report of an uplifting event or benevolent occurrence or it can be a philosophical or self-help essay. A political angle is not required, although finding something good in the political news sphere is especially useful.


The "UpEdNews: Positive News" section of OEN has a prominent position on the front page. Because there are not yet many contributions to this section, the likelihood of being headlined is much greater.

The pandemic times have been challenging for many people, and as we all start to move out of the Covid cocoon, we are excited to invite our writers to submit uplifting content that will provide some wind beneath our wings.

 


