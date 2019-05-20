 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/20/19

Phony Double Talk? Public Relations Lies? Dr. Martini Asks; Health Canada Still Lists Artificial Sweeteners as Approved

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Aspartame - A Biochemical Warfare Agent by Dr. Betty Martini Aspartame - A Biochemical Warfare Agent featuring Dr. Betty Martini. Introduction by Dr. Stan Monteith. Circa 2011.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Dr. Betty Martini)   Details   DMCA

For Health Canada in care of the Health Minister, Ginette Petitpas Taylor:

To the credit of Health Canada, it is said you are now telling consumers to avoid artificial sweeteners. Despite our recent article entitled

Health Canada NOW says: "Avoid Sugar Substitutes!" but U.S. Won't Do So Because of Corporate Manipulation of FDA

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Health-Canada-NOW-says--A-by-Stephen-Fox-92-Symptoms-Of-Aspartame-Poisoning-According-To-Fd_Aspartame_Aspartame-Causing-Birth-Defects_Aspartame-Poisoning-190515-914.html in which we commended Health Canada for recommending that people NOT consume artificial sweeteners, now, paradoxically and perhaps hypocritically, your website still lists most as still approved!

Are these conflicting positions just resulting from a delay or a bureaucratic snafu, waiting for the official listings to be updated keep up with the formal policy? Or is it some new kind of consumer fraud, saying one thing but official listing sweeteners as acceptable?

You may not know that going back to the early 1970's, Health Canada rejected approval for aspartame three times before deciding to approve it.

Now I see the information (cited at the end of this letter and article) which your ministry disseminates about aspartame and the other two carcinogens, Acesulfame Potassium and sucralose/Splenda. That information is totally false. You can't and must not go by what industry tells you to defend their toxins; you must adhere to the numerous independent objective scientific studies!

In the case of aspartame. the corrupt FDA sealed the teratology (birth control) studies which showed such things as neural tube defects, spina bifida and cleft palate. It has caused a blistering, horrendous epidemic of autism. Here is the chapter on aspartame and autism from the medical text, "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills:" https://rense.com/general96/asparautism.html Here is the Bressler Report where the teratology studies were sealed from and now published again.

http://www.mpwhi.com/complete_bressler_report.pdf

If you are thinking perhaps a small dose can't do much harm, please try to comprehend that aspartame is cumulative and as the Trocho study proves the formaldehyde converted from the free methyl alcohol embalms living tissue and damages the DNA. http://www.mpwhi.com/formaldehyde_from_aspartame.pdf

The FDA has admitted to the Senate that aspartame should not be on the market because it causes cancer and violates the Delaney clause which makes it a crime to add a carcinogen to food and drugs, https://thenhf.com/hfn-magazine/health-freedom-news-magazine-articles/health-freedom-news-articles-2005-present/no-safe-dose-of-aspartame/

The late Dr. John Olney, one of the most renowned neuroscientists in the world, who founded the field of neuroscience called Excitotoxicity, in his 49 page testimony to the FDA Board of Inquiry, said birth defects from aspartame is a "given." http://www.wnho.net/dr_olney1.doc He tried to prevent the approval of aspartame. Dr. Russell Blaylock, neurosurgeon, wrote the book on it, "Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills", www.russellblaylockmd.com

The late world expert, Internist H. J. Roberts, M.D. wrote the 1000 page medical text on the plague: "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic" - www.amazon.com In this masterpiece of knowledge is a chapter on aspartame and birth defects.

In the Report For Schools: http://www.mpwhi.com/report_on_aspartame_and_children.htm please notice that Dr. Roberts says: "Perhaps the most grievous aspect pertains to the damage that these products can induce in infants and children. Moreover, aspartame could affect subsequent generations borne to mothers who were misled about the safety of this and related chemicals. Indeed, some who regard the widespread promotion of aspartame products to these groups as "crimes against humanity" have urged the banning of aspartame products for their imminent threat to human health."

Dr. Roberts also wrote: "I continue to urge ALL pregnant women and mothers who breast-feed to avoid aspartame products...advice that many of my obstetric colleagues have adopted."

This precaution has been dramatically demonstrated as valid by the occurrence of convulsions in suckling infants as the mother drank an aspartame soda. The scientific grounds for the foregoing continue to increase. They include:

  • exposure of the fetus to considerable phenylalanine and methanol
  • maternal malnutrition associated with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a reduction of calories
  • transmission of aspartame and its breakdown components via the mother's milk
  • the increased "allergic load," thereby risking future hypersensitivity problems"
Health Canada has known from the beginning about aspartame and birth defects. I have sent you in the past a letter from Edward J. Thompson, Educational/Civilian Program Coordinator Alcohol and Drug Prevention and Control Program. It is on "Department of the Army" stationery and the subject was: "Status of artificial sweetener."

It was obviously written not too long after aspartame was approved and says: "Over the last 18 to 24 months, documentation of well over 500 cases of birth defects directly related to NutraSweet have been identified in Canada." Obviously the only place the Army could get this information is from Health Canada.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
We will be sending this article to all of the members of the Canadian Parliament. If Canada were to do the obvious intelligent thing, which would be to entirely ban this poison, what a great effect it would have on the American public's perceptions of the shambles in the FDA's regulatory processes, which have been essentially strangled by corporate manipulation.


This would be beneficial to Americans' health after a kind of "reverse osmotic effect," or maybe better put as a bucket of cold water in our faces from our neighbors up North.


Such a breakthrough might come from further away, like Pakistan, which in the last year has totally banned yet another neurotoxic Ajinomoto product, monosodium glutamate, and that ban is not subject to corporate bribes, as would be the case in many other nations in the world.


What an incredible contradiction it is to recommend that Canadians avoid artificial sweeteners, but then officials to continue to list all of them as approved! Here is Dr. Woodrow Monte to elaborate on the harm done by this chemical:


Aspartame - It puts the DIE in Diet Soda + 6,000 other products Aspartame: Is the sweet taste worth the harm? foodmatters.tv/_web app/Aspartame_-_Is_the_sweet_t aste_worth_the_harm Department of Health ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: UMakeTheConnection) Details DMCA

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 4:41:59 PM

Aspartame as a biochemical warfare weapon is discussed in the article "NutraPoison": artame.tripod.com/npoi1.htm Besides mass poisoning the public its consequence is seen in many areas. In a recent article I wrote for the National Health Federation, "Recent Study Shows Aspartame Depletes Brain Neurotransmitters" I mention that the Atlanta Journal Constitution is writing articles about even children committing suicide: click here The problem is aspartame is a psycho drug causing everything from bipolar or manic depression to panic attacks and suicide tendencies. Recently even the National Enquirer has written an article titled "Terror in the Skies". .pressreader.com/ This is about pilots becoming suicidal and crashing planes. An employee of Delta, Greg, said the pilots are young and drinking Diet Coke and getting cancer. The Enquirer writes flying today is like Russian Roulette. Neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock, M.D. wrote our Pilot Alert: .mpwhi.com/pilot_aspartame_alert_with_letters.htm Notice he says: "I have reviewed reports from airline and private pilots concerning effects of aspartame on various physiological systems. Several of these are related to the nervous system, which puts this in category of great concern to the pilot as well as the general public. The more common complaints include disorientation, difficulty thinking and concentrating, visual blurring or even monocular blindness, seizures and heart failure. It is well known that the ingredients in aspartame, as well as its breakdown products, have deleterious effects on the nervous system and retina. " In the report you see a letter from pilot Cliff Evans who crashed his plane on aspartame. He said dumb he wasn't but he couldn't make a decision on aspartame. How many times have you heard the statement "your life is in the hands of the pilot"? Mission Possible Aviation has been alerting pilots for years. Alzheimers is epidemic I believe because of aspartame. Memory loss is so prevalent its #9 on the FDA report of 92 symptoms from four types of seizures to coma, blindness and death. .mpwhi.com/92_aspartame_symptoms.pdf In one instance someone questioned whether a pilot was drunk because he was slurring his words. I explained that pilots are not allowed to drink alcohol but aspartame has wood alcohol or methanol in it, and some have reported getting DUI's from drinking aspartame drinks. Reports over the years have even shown people imprisoned when a family member dies of methanol poisoning which aspartame causes. Be sure to see "Sweet Misery: A Poisoned World: .youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A One man had an aspartame blackout, drove 6 blocks asleep, killed three people and spent 5 years in prison. The point is with a chemical poison on the market it breeds fatality in so many areas. So many things caused by aspartame are not associated because they are not known. Even I was given a drug with aspartame in it in the hospital and it interacted with their pain medication and stopped me from breathing on three occasions. So play this article forward to save lives. The FDA even refuses to accept a petition to ban because I keep mentioning the FDA themselves admitted it was illegally on the market and they can't answer the public record with this admission. Aspartame is not even labeled in 17 dairy products which is against the law. Since FDA is funded by Big Pharma guess who runs the show? FDA serves above the law and this is why Mission Possible World Health Intl (www.mpwhi.com) exists - to alert the world aspartame is genocide. Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum, Founder Mission Possible World Health Intl

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:38:23 PM

