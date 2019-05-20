Phony Double Talk? Public Relations Lies? Dr. Martini Asks; Health Canada Still Lists Artificial Sweeteners as Approved

- Advertisement -



Aspartame - A Biochemical Warfare Agent by Dr. Betty Martini Aspartame - A Biochemical Warfare Agent featuring Dr. Betty Martini. Introduction by Dr. Stan Monteith. Circa 2011.





For Health Canada in care of the Health Minister, Ginette Petitpas Taylor:

To the credit of Health Canada, it is said you are now telling consumers to avoid artificial sweeteners. Despite our recent article entitled

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Health-Canada-NOW-says--A-by-Stephen-Fox-92-Symptoms-Of-Aspartame-Poisoning-According-To-Fd_Aspartame_Aspartame-Causing-Birth-Defects_Aspartame-Poisoning-190515-914.html in which we commended Health Canada for recommending that people NOT consume artificial sweeteners, now, paradoxically and perhaps hypocritically, your website still lists most as still approved!

Are these conflicting positions just resulting from a delay or a bureaucratic snafu, waiting for the official listings to be updated keep up with the formal policy? Or is it some new kind of consumer fraud, saying one thing but official listing sweeteners as acceptable?

You may not know that going back to the early 1970's, Health Canada rejected approval for aspartame three times before deciding to approve it.

Now I see the information (cited at the end of this letter and article) which your ministry disseminates about aspartame and the other two carcinogens, Acesulfame Potassium and sucralose/Splenda. That information is totally false. You can't and must not go by what industry tells you to defend their toxins; you must adhere to the numerous independent objective scientific studies!



In the case of aspartame. the corrupt FDA sealed the teratology (birth control) studies which showed such things as neural tube defects, spina bifida and cleft palate. It has caused a blistering, horrendous epidemic of autism. Here is the chapter on aspartame and autism from the medical text, "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills:" https://rense.com/general96/asparautism.html Here is the Bressler Report where the teratology studies were sealed from and now published again.

http://www.mpwhi.com/complete_bressler_report.pdf



If you are thinking perhaps a small dose can't do much harm, please try to comprehend that aspartame is cumulative and as the Trocho study proves the formaldehyde converted from the free methyl alcohol embalms living tissue and damages the DNA. http://www.mpwhi.com/formaldehyde_from_aspartame.pdf



The FDA has admitted to the Senate that aspartame should not be on the market because it causes cancer and violates the Delaney clause which makes it a crime to add a carcinogen to food and drugs, https://thenhf.com/hfn-magazine/health-freedom-news-magazine-articles/health-freedom-news-articles-2005-present/no-safe-dose-of-aspartame/



The late Dr. John Olney, one of the most renowned neuroscientists in the world, who founded the field of neuroscience called Excitotoxicity, in his 49 page testimony to the FDA Board of Inquiry, said birth defects from aspartame is a "given." http://www.wnho.net/dr_olney1.doc He tried to prevent the approval of aspartame. Dr. Russell Blaylock, neurosurgeon, wrote the book on it, "Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills", www.russellblaylockmd.com

The late world expert, Internist H. J. Roberts, M.D. wrote the 1000 page medical text on the plague: "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic" - www.amazon.com In this masterpiece of knowledge is a chapter on aspartame and birth defects.

In the Report For Schools: http://www.mpwhi.com/report_on_aspartame_and_children.htm please notice that Dr. Roberts says: "Perhaps the most grievous aspect pertains to the damage that these products can induce in infants and children. Moreover, aspartame could affect subsequent generations borne to mothers who were misled about the safety of this and related chemicals. Indeed, some who regard the widespread promotion of aspartame products to these groups as "crimes against humanity" have urged the banning of aspartame products for their imminent threat to human health."



Dr. Roberts also wrote: "I continue to urge ALL pregnant women and mothers who breast-feed to avoid aspartame products...advice that many of my obstetric colleagues have adopted."



This precaution has been dramatically demonstrated as valid by the occurrence of convulsions in suckling infants as the mother drank an aspartame soda. The scientific grounds for the foregoing continue to increase. They include:

exposure of the fetus to considerable phenylalanine and methanol

maternal malnutrition associated with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a reduction of calories

transmission of aspartame and its breakdown components via the mother's milk

the increased "allergic load," thereby risking future hypersensitivity problems"

It was obviously written not too long after aspartame was approved and says: "Over the last 18 to 24 months, documentation of well over 500 cases of birth defects directly related to NutraSweet have been identified in Canada." Obviously the only place the Army could get this information is from Health Canada.

