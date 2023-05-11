People's spirit to help each other shone bright in the darkest of COVID-19 times



When the grief had peaked during the darkest phases of the pandemic, it was spirit of people to help each other that shone bright

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS



Despite the grief and sorrow brimming in people's hearts during the severest of the COVID-19 pandemic waves, the indomitable spirit to help each other survived and shone bright.



"It was not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also cascading humanitarian crises that had caused havoc in people's lives. My faith in humanity became deeper when I saw how despite the grief and sorrow, people had hope and courage to help each other. Perhaps in situations wherein despair is experienced, responding with hope can help us cope with grieving," said Mudit Shukla, who works as an engineer and has volunteered for people's movements since over a decade.





Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).