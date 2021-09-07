 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/7/21

PATRICK LAWRENCE: Power

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
From Consortium News

Bankers greed.
(Image by eyewashdesign: A. Golden from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Are Americans going to sit around indefinitely eating potato chips while the State Department and Treasury starve Venezuelan children?

Are Americans going to play video games while Israel fires U.S.-made missiles into Damascus from Lebanese airspace -- two violations of international law?

Are Americans going to sit around watching corporate sports while the Pentagon drone-murders entire families and Congress votes to increase its post-Afghanistan budget?

Are Americans going to sit on their sofas while the United States condemns several generations of Cubans to lives of desperation because they have chosen to live in a socialist republic?

Are Americans going continue stuffing their faces with Cheetos, Hot Pockets, and Bac-O'-Bits while the Saudis use American-supplied bombers and bombs to drive Yemen into a state of famine and reduce its people to Dacau-like skeletons?

Are Americans going to spectate on their sofas while the CIA and other rogue intelligence agencies subvert the Republic of Nicaragua, the Syrian Arab Republic, and any other nation that resists American hegemony?

Are Americans going to sit around silently while no-neck generals push the U.S. relentlessly toward military confrontations with China and Russia, two nuclear-armed nations?

Are Americans going to shop on Amazon while The New York Times, CNN, and the rest of the monstrous propaganda machine cultivate their ignorance -- purposefully, knowingly, and with malign intent -- by way of gross omissions and outright falsehoods as to America's international conduct?

Are Americans going to sit around worrying about their lawns while climate change burns half the country, floods the other half, and a federal judge tells the Biden administration it is obliged by law to auction new oil- and gas-drilling leases on hundreds of millions of acres?

Are Americans going to read The New Yorker and The Nation while mainstream journalists cheer the creeping suppression of independent media and post-adolescent know-nothings in Silicon Valley are authorized to censor their speech, what Americans read, and -- it will come -- what Americans think?

Are Americans going to sit around dribbling on their shirtfronts while Julian Assange, Daniel Hale, Steven Donziger, and other courageous people acting in their behalf are made victims of extravagantly corrupted judicial systems?

Are Americans going to remain silent while millions of them are malnourished and evicted from their homes in the name of the market go

Are Americans going to sit around while millions more get sick because they can't afford perfectly ordinary medical care and those who could remedy this crisis are paid by insurers, hospitals associations, and drug companies to refuse to do so?

Patrick Lawrence is a columnist, author, editor, and educator. He has published five books and currently writes foreign affairs commentary for Consortium News and other publications. He served as a correspondent abroad for many years
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
