 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech   

The Chilly Vanilla Milley Report: We Fight Back (But Not Really)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

Cover of The Milley Report on the effercts of climate change on the Army (2019)
Cover of The Milley Report on the effercts of climate change on the Army (2019)
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

The Chilly Vanilla Milley Report: We Fight Back (But Not Really)

by John Kendall Hawkins

"Cut the thit."

- Words scrawled on a toilet stall wall in a Georgetown jazz joint (I might even have scrawled it, I was faced)

As I pointed out in a previous communique that you probably didn't bother to read, US Army General Mark Milley, the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff at the Pentagon, was dragged into the January 6 Insurrectionist conspiracy theory being marketed to us by the Main Stream Media (MSM). In a Guardian review of a blockbuster book about Trump's disastrous last year in office, culminating in the toony onslaught of the Electoral College vote count certification in the House, the general grumbled for the book's authors that Trump was a closet siegheiling Nazi looking to make Jan 6 his Reichstag beer hall putsch and kristallnacht mayhemic liebfraumilch move on America. I pointed out that this was a patently absurd waste of viewer time by the MSM. The End of the World as we know it was a bigger story.

What the MSM should be dragging Milley into the public domain for is an elaboration of the 50-page Army War College Report that he commissioned and which was released in August 2019, titled, Implications of Climate Change for the US Army. The title is misleading because as the Report makes clear in its introduction, there is an inescapable symbiotic relationship between the public and military response to Climate Change. The Report acknowledges that the Army (and DoD) no longer care if Climate Change is man-made or not, because, as the Report puts it, "the study did not look to ascribe causation to the climate change (man-made or natural) as causation is distinct from effects and not pertinent to the approximately 50 year horizon considered for the study." Shut up, DJ. It's here; now, what do we do about it?

But, though the report is painstaking in its efforts to distance itself from the partisan fray around climate politics, an observer cannot escape the fact that the military budget is directly linked to influencing members of Congress to pass the massive budget that favors their operations globally, including unaccountable steaming portions of black money ($52.6 billion). The public cannot succeed in its efforts to "mitigate" the catastrophe without the military's cooperation. The Report tells us that

climate change will likely ... result in social, political, and market pressures that may profoundly affect the Army's (and DoD's) activities. Studies indicate that global society, including in the U.S., increasingly views climate change as a grave threat to security. As the electorate becomes more concerned about climate change, it follows that elected officials will, as well. This may result in significant restrictions on military activities (in peacetime) that produce carbon emissions.

The parenthetical insertion -- "(in peacetime)" -- is important to consider.

The Report, after considering various problem areas that need addressing in a mitigation process, worries that it does not have, as an institutional framework, the means to rapidly and adequately address the changes it recommends itself to do battle with Climate Change issues as they arise (examples considered below), while also maintaining its core mission of national security. Indeed, the Report draws a conclusion:

Lagging behind public and political demands for energy efficiency and minimal environmental footprint will significantly hamstring the Department's efforts to face national security challenges. [emphasis added]

But these "peace time" problems pale when considered up against the spending of war time activities by the military. And this is important because the US military has been in an almost continuous state of war since December 1941, when Pearl Harbor was bombed by the Japanese, fighting battles somewhere overseas, each requiring massive outlays of resources and -- germaine to our discussion here -- producing extraordinary environmental damage.

The last 80 years of almost-continuous warfare has had a toll on American democracy, as the nation becomes more and more veteranized, conservative military thinking brought back into civilian life (resulting in cops kitted out like soldiers and the rise of militias and the circulation of some 400,000,000 guns in the nation -- and remember from Bowling for Columbine, that even Michael Moore is an NRA member), and ordinary people start believing economic and class hierarchies. But the real toll of these wars has been paid by Mother Earth, Gaia, Chiffon, call the place what you want, and blow it a kiss goodbye). The cost of the logistics involved in carrying out the military operations of the last few decades is staggering, and the effects on the environment are so unnecessarily destructive. A Brown University study of the Costs of War during the post-9/11era graphically suggests the price paid:

US Military Emissions since start of War on Terror
US Military Emissions since start of War on Terror
(Image by Brown University)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Dylan at 80: A Sonnet of Appreciation

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 55 fans, 89 articles, 482 quicklinks, 5302 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

What's needed is a war on war.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021 at 4:54:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 