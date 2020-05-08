 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 5/8/20

Opposing to Increased Density

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mari Eliza

Editorial by Mari Eliza, Concerned California Citizen

Smart Growth
Smart Growth
(Image by zrants.wordpress.com)   Details   DMCA

Smart Growth for whom? Photo by zrants

Sacramento Politicians need to embrace the New Normal and assure their constituents that they are working with, not against local governments to provide the best service possible.

After years of writing about the dangers associated with living in dense urban developments, our deepest fears are playing out as we face one of the largest health and safety crisis in our lifetimes. COVID-19 is a silent killer virus that spreads through physical contact and so far there is no known vaccination or cure. The virus does not treat all hosts the same. Sick and non-sick carriers may be spreading it throughout the environment undetected. As communities ramp up testing and tracing they discover that 50% of the hosts may show no symptoms. There may already be mutations that don't test positive making this disease even more difficult to detect. We know very little about this virus other than social distancing and wearing masks seems to be the best defense so far... (more)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mari Eliza Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Artist, writer, working to promote a clean healthy planet, society and economy.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Privatization of San Francisco's public streets, one corporation at a time

Court Order the Fed to Hand Over Details of the Bank Bailouts

Bail out local health clinics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 