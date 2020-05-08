Opposing to Increased Density

Editorial by Mari Eliza, Concerned California Citizen



Smart Growth

(Image by zrants.wordpress.com) Details DMCA



Smart Growth for whom? Photo by zrants

Sacramento Politicians need to embrace the New Normal and assure their constituents that they are working with, not against local governments to provide the best service possible.

After years of writing about the dangers associated with living in dense urban developments, our deepest fears are playing out as we face one of the largest health and safety crisis in our lifetimes. COVID-19 is a silent killer virus that spreads through physical contact and so far there is no known vaccination or cure. The virus does not treat all hosts the same. Sick and non-sick carriers may be spreading it throughout the environment undetected. As communities ramp up testing and tracing they discover that 50% of the hosts may show no symptoms. There may already be mutations that don't test positive making this disease even more difficult to detect. We know very little about this virus other than social distancing and wearing masks seems to be the best defense so far... (more)