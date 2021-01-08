Open Thread: Why are Trump's Cabinet Members Quitting?

Trump cabinet members Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos both resigned today.

Why? They claim it is in response to his behavior. But they are among a small handful of cabinet members who could, with a simple majority, take Trump out of office for the rest of his term in office-- first for four days, and then the remaining nine.

I don't buy their explanations. They are cowards or shills, attempting to save face. It won't work. They are running away from the responsibility they have to remove Trump from office.

Or maybe, Trump has dirt on them and has blackmailed them to resign.

So far, I have not seen the MSM really call them out on this. Maybe Don Lemon of CNN, halfway.

The remaining cabinet members are:

These are not likely to do the right thing. Most have proven themselves to be more interested in satisfying Trump and their personal interests than doing what is right for the United States. They will all go down in infamy. Each one should be polled and forced to make their position public.

What are your thoughts?