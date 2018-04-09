Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Open Thread: Trump contemplates attacking Syria...again

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/9/18

Become a Fan
  (81 fans)
From flickr.com: No war on Syria {MID-277718}
No war on Syria
(Image by World Can't Wait)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


As conservative philosopher/commentator Stefan Molyneux put it in his latest video, "This Could be the End."


Now, as a progressive I disagree with the last third of his video where he blames the over-weaning power of the State for the war tendencies of the American republic since its founding, a time in which, he says, America has been engaged in a war 93% of the time. I have no reason to doubt that, but I would argue that if we have engaged in that many wars in that many eras, then perhaps it is something other than modern State control that is responsible. After all, there have been dictatorships that have been engaged in fewer wars than the U.S., though they might have been supported in making wars by the U.S. (I'm looking at you, Saudi Arabia).

But now, right now, our supposedly maverick conservative president is following the neocon script and "Trump to Decide Soon Whether to Retaliate for 'Barbaric Act' in Syria." By the time you read this, Trump may already have decided, and carried out, another bombing attack. He has already decided Russia and Putin are at fault:

Asked if President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, with whom Mr. Trump has sought to forge a friendship, bears responsibility, the president said: "He may and if he does it's going to be very tough, very tough. Everybody's going to pay a price. He will, everybody will."

Gone is the skepticism of the intelligence agencies. Gone are the campaign promises, which distinguished him from Hillary Clinton, of wanting to form better relations with Russia (despite congenially calling Putin to congratulate him on his over-whelming victory in the Russian presidential elections a few weeks ago).
During the campaign, Trump famously said:

"We have ISIS, and ISIS wants to go after Assad, but we're knocking the hell out of 'em -- even though it's not a very full-blown thing, we're still droppin' bombs all over the place and, you know, look, they're not exactly loving life over in Syria," he said of the terrorist group, also known as ISIS or ISIL.

- Advertisement -

"So we're stopping them, to a certain extent, from going after Assad," he said in an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett. "You have Russia that's now there. Russia's on the side of Assad, and Russia wants to get rid of ISIS as much as we do, if not more, because they don't want 'em coming into Russia."

The traditional Left is no help here. Left-leaning media like CNBC has wall-to-wall hyper-repetitive Russiagate coverage during Prime Time, nearly every night. They take FBI, Mueller investigations at face value, and CIA and NSA allegations of Russian tampering too. There is no longer any healthy skepticism of the 3-letter agencies which have overthrown governments, possibly even in America (Kennedy), and certainly in Chile, Iran, and many, many other places.

There is therefore no major antiwar coalition. The Right is for war. So is the Left. Some progressives are against war, and a smattering of conservatives who voted for Trump thinking at least he didn't want a no-fly zone over Syria as Clinton did, that would surely have put us into direct conflict with Russia, supporting Assad.

- Advertisement -

A true antiwar movement would be against war, period. It would say not only that war is a disagreeable alternative when none of the others had worked out, and anyway, most in Washington do not even come close to trying all the other alternatives. A true antiwar movement would say "War is the worst thing humanity can do to itself and we must avoid it."

Yet, Trump is weighing - all too quickly - whether to make the Syrian conflict into his war.

Russia has already said it will respond to any missile threats to its forces - not just actual attacks, but threats. We are closer to nuclear Armageddon than even during the Cuban Missile Crisis (CMC). At least during the CMC we had back channels. We had a relatively level-headed president. We didn't have an active war going on, just the threat of one, one that would end all wars forever. And today, today Monday, April 9th, is super-hawk John Bolton's first day as National Security Advisor. A proven liar and warmonger, Bolton is no counter-balance to...well, to what exactly? The State Department, run ineptly to the ground by Secretary of State Tillerson, until his replacement, also war-hawk, anti-Russia Mike Pompeo can be confirmed, is no counter-balance. Until then, the State Department is "officially rudderless."

Does anyone doubt that things could quickly spiral out of control? Have they already?

Syria has never attacked America. They are a threat to our ally, Israel, but so is ISIS and even more so now-entrenched Iran in a weakened Syrian state. It is not in Israel's interest to see the disintegration of Syria, whether they believe that or not.

Is this the end? Your thoughts....

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 91 fans, 58 articles, 68 quicklinks, 1856 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I phoned both of my senators and told them to put a stop to this propaganda war before they got us all killed. the aide told me she taped my message. also told them they needed to recall the ousted Russian diplomatic corps and that Congress needs to take back its war powers and use whatever means they have to get Bolton out of the white house.I have been posting this message everywhere I can. We are late to this battle, and we need to get our collective asses in gear to stop this.

...and - Israel lobbed a missile attack on a Syrian airbase last nice causing casualties. Russian troops and the Red Crescent found no traces of a chemical or chlorine attack where this false flag attack was said to have occurred. We here all know it is BS but the general public is still getting its news from WaPo and CNN and know nothing.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 6:19:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 91 fans, 58 articles, 68 quicklinks, 1856 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content

typo - Israel lobbed a missile attack last night.

There is no one in the Pentagon who would agree that US forces could dominate in a war against the combined forces of Russia and China. And yet that is what these lunatics are proposing - you can add in Iran, North Korea, and Ukraine. Needless to say Russia does not have military bases in 800 countries - only the US does. But Russia has nuclear weapons, making that a moot point.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 6:26:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 15 articles, 3371 quicklinks, 5968 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is so frightening. That incompetent, ignorant, impulsive child will end this planet.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 9, 2018 at 8:01:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 