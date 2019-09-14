 
 
General News

Only conspiracy theorists believe Seth Rich leaked the DNC emails

Repeat after me, "It was the RUSSIANS who hacked into the DNC and delivered the emails to Julian Assange. They did it because they hate our democracy. They did it because Trump is all chummy with Putin. Anyone who thinks that there's a connection between the unsolved murder of Seth Rich, who coincidentally had access to these files and was pissed as hell to see the way the nomination was being stolen from Sanders--anyone who thinks that is a whacko nut job and you don't want to be associated with him."

Pay no attention to the fact that NSA is sitting on 32 pages of correspondence between Seth Rich and Julian Assange. These pages are classified for a reason. It is better that we should not even think about them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RLh_BlPNNU

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

