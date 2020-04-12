 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 4/12/20

Online Visionary Art Church Easter Sunday with Allyson and Alex Gray

No comments, In Series: Art & Creativity
Visionary Art Church
Visionary Art Church
(Image by Chapel of Sacred Mirrors)   Details   DMCA

Alex Grey and Allyson Grey have been the dynamic duo of visionary art for decades, hosting the Chapel of Sacred Mirrors, formerly in NYC, and now in upstate NY.

I was lucky enough to be in NY at just the right time to attend their lecture at Omega Institute as well as their monthly Art Church at their Chapel of Sacred Mirrors museum/center in Wappingers Falls, NY, last year - and I've always wished to be able to attend more. And now that they are having their meetings online, it's easy to attend from anywhere! Tune in here to attend Art Church Sunday April 12 at 1:00 pm EST.

What's Art Church?

Art Church is a monthly Sunday afternoon event led by visionary artists Alex & Allyson Grey where participants draw their visions to music, (so you will want to have your favorite art materials nearby, or a journal for noting thoughts or writing poetry.) Alex & Allyson open these sessions with welcoming thoughts and reflections on the topic that might stimulate a vision. Inspiring spoken word poetry opens the silent drawing meditation accompanied by inspiring music. The meditation is followed by sharing the experience of creative silence together and the art or writing that resulted from the session.

Allyson and Alex are artists focused on sacred visionary art. Allyson is a conceptual abstract painter who focuses on Chaos, Order & Secret Writing. Alex's art art is a complex integration of body, mind, and spirit. He is is best known for his paintings of glowing anatomical human bodies, images that "x-ray" the multiple layers of reality, as well as a number of books, including Sacred Mirrors: The Visionary Art of Alex Grey.

Allyson's work:

Artwork by Allyson Gray
Artwork by Allyson Gray
(Image by Allyson Gray (photo by Meryl Ann Butler))   Details   DMCA

Alex's work:

Artwork by Alex Grey
Artwork by Alex Grey
(Image by Alex Grey (photo by Meryl Ann Butler))   Details   DMCA

You can see more of Alex and Allyson's extraordinary art in my article here.

You can tune in to Art Church at cosm.org/live, or Facebook. This is a free Virtual Stream, donations accepted.

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie.
 

