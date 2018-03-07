Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

One Man, One Vote

By       Message Paul Cohen       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 3/7/18

Author 1890
- Advertisement -

It may not rhyme, but with two phrases of two syllables each, this old saying has a very catchy rhythm to it. That and the repetition of the word One also helps it lodge in the mind. Having heard it recited many times over the years, we may grow to feel that old saying surely must carry a great load of wisdom. People may even infer that what it says is the very essence of democracy.

A decent education should teach us to be more careful with reasoning than is illustrated by this example, but still, this sort of thinking is simple, easy, appealing and even when you see through it, a bit charming. Most likely that the saying was invented many years ago, probably not so much for provoking serious thinking but rather as a slogan to raise emotions in a campaign for voting rights. The repetition of the word One and the nice rhythm surely were surely not accidents.

But along with the nice rhythm there is a troubling ambiguity lurking within this familiar old saying. For one thing there is that reference to man. I recall being taught in grade school (for me that was back in the 1950's) that man in this context should be interpreted in the inclusive way we interpret mankind; women being allowed to vote, this seemed at the time entirely reasonable to me. But in all likelihood the campaign slogan dates from an earlier time when women could not vote. In today's culture however, that first two-syllable phrase may cause offense or even generate anger. Sadly though, with its extra syllable, One Person, One Vote, just does not sound as good. It just does not retain the appealing rhythm that One Man, One Vote enjoyed. It fails to lodge in our minds as readily.

Some of the resistance to alternative voting systems is probably rooted more in that old saying, One Man, One Vote than in any deep soil of thinking. And in this respect, changing Man to Person does nothing at all to help. The trouble is not with the word Man but the phrase, One Vote.

- Advertisement -

Whenever there are more than just two candidates in competition, voters' opinions become more complex; more complicated voting needed to allow voters to express their complicated opinions more fully and accurately. But are we to consider these complex votes as a single vote or as many? And if the interpretation is many then trouble arises. That old saying is pretty short and pithy and there surely is room to argue what exactly it means. Does it really mean each person gets only one vote?

For perspective on the question we might remember that we are talking about an old campaign slogan, not a law of nature; it's a relic of popular culture and we don't have to take it so very seriously. Nonetheless, One Man, One Vote seems to carry tremendous weight many people when discussing the adoption of an alternative voting system. It seems possible that this is only because they fundamentally object to change of any sort and One Man, One Vote is the best argument against this change that they can come up with. A famous poet and philosopher or the 19th century had a comment that seems particularly relevant.

A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

It is worth note that we've never really taken the word One in that phrase entirely literally; when we go to the polls to vote on election day we are usually asked to cast several, some times many votes. We don't have to choose between casting our single vote for a Senator or instead for a Representative or perhaps for President; we cast many votes and we don't even think of that as a violation of the One Person, One Vote dictum.

- Advertisement -

Strictly speaking, it could be argued to be such a violation. That may seem foolish, but is it really any less foolish to insist that Ranked Voting or Approval Voting be rejected because someone judges there might be a violation of the supremely important principle of One Man, One Vote?


It's not engraved in stone
(Image by Paul Cohen)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I suspect that whoever penned that old campaign slogan never dreamed that it would some day be interpreted legalistically to form an argument for curtailing voters' ability to express themselves accurately. Much more likely, what was meant was that having a title or owning property should be irrelevant when it comes to voting and every man (or person) must have the same right to vote. It is unlikely that One Man, One Vote was written by an attorney or intended to have the force of law.

In an earlier article, I pointed out that there was this unfortunate ambiguity in the word vote and I observed that was a source of confusion when it comes to discussing more expressive voting systems. In that earlier article, I introduced the word votelet as a technical term to denote one of the component pieces of such a complex vote. But I could have as easily introduced a word such as voteplex for the entire complex of votelets. In this way we could even relegate the vague and confusing word vote to use only as a verb and never as a noun.

That change in our language seems improbable of course, but just consider the benefit of adding yet another syllable!

- Advertisement -

One person,

One voteplex.

It is politically correct and once again it has a nice rhythm to it! Now there are three syllables in each of two phrases and the word One still gets to be repeated. Perhaps with enough repetitions to embed this in our minds, this could replace One Man, One Vote as a campaign slogan for voting in the twenty-first century and there would no longer be any doubts about whether a voteplex could incorporate as many votelets as voters might need in order to accurately express their opinions.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

A concerned citizen and former mathematician/engineer now retired and living in rural Maine.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Balanced Voting"

What is the Matter with Balanced Voting? (Article) (# of views) 02/15/2018
Can Less be Better? (Article) (# of views) 11/27/2017
What's Wrong with Approval Voting (Article) (# of views) 11/13/2017
View All 30 Articles in "Balanced Voting"
Total Views for the Series: 23793   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Who Pays Taxes?

Liberate Yourself from the Mainstream Media

Who Pays Taxes II

Rethinking Which Voting System is Best

Can Less be Better?

Conservatives Without Conscience

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Marta Steele

Become a Fan
Author 8481
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 1, 2007), 12 fans, 279 articles, 51 quicklinks, 535 comments, 43 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Paul,


Thank you for this good article that points to glaring gender chauvinism--here and in so many other ways.

A quick google check reveals that the phrase may have originated in merry old England, but in this country recall that the ballot was far simpler in earlier times and there are depictions of elections in which even the illiterate can toss a piece of paper or a pebble into a container with the candidate's name on it. How about "one voter, one ballot"--not as catchy but more realistic given how complicated our system is. In other countries, pristine simplicity is still the norm. In Germany people vote for one candidate, period, and one official I spoke with complained about the inefficiency of hand-counting, which I strongly favor, and wanted to return to computerized counting!

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 2:24:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Gregory Gregg

Become a Fan
Author 95794

(Member since Sep 25, 2014), 5 articles, 73 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Star voting is more fiscally conservative as it elimminates the need for primaries, and allows third parties better representation.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 3:26:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
June Genis

Become a Fan
Author 52919

(Member since Aug 31, 2010), 6 fans, 2 articles, 27 quicklinks, 781 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Gregory Gregg:   New Content

Please define "star voting". I have been active in electoral reform for many years and have never crossed paths with this term.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 3:54:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 8 fans, 1122 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

...this article started out fine and then...collapsed...

"democracy"...is a sham...and the first concern ought to be -- does the system have integrity?

If it doesn't, then "voting" is futile...

But be that as it may -- the reality today is that "democracy" provides the best possible protection for talented, determined political criminals...as evidenced in the US with painful clarity...

George W. Bush was determined to attack Iraq...he had many co-conspirators, Cheney, Rumsfeld, Rice, etc...but millions of people protested around the world as well as in the US against this tax payer funded gigantic crime in planning, once it became clear what was about to happen.

But the criminals prevailed, a country was attacked and destroyed, a million people died and many millions were forced to flee their homes...

Shortly thereafter Bush and his gang of war criminals were re-elected..! -- ...stunning...

2006 there was another election and democrat Pelosi said -- "vote for us, we'll get troops out of Iraq!" -- ...the people "voted" and the "democrats" won and Pelosi said "sorry, no troops out of Iraq!" -- "We'll keep funding this epic crime!"...Pelosi is a very, very rich woman...

The problem with "democracy" is not just how "voting" is done, but..."ordinary people"...Ordinary people are not up to the challenge and shouldn't be expected to be!

A few years later another bona fide war criminal and a total political fraud, Barack Obama, was re-elected...

....

The experiment failed -- it's time to end it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 6:02:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Paul Cohen

Become a Fan
Author 1890

(Member since Jun 15, 2006), 3 fans, 51 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1116 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to gunnar kullenberg:   New Content

I'm not at all ready to give up on democracy despite it being now in such shabby condition. And my recipe for saving it is to reform the vote in a way that will shake up the system and make it more difficult for politicians and businessmen to game. If voters are given a stronger hand in elections then we may make a turn towards more democracy.

How best to do that is in fact what this series is all about.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018 at 6:32:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 