- Advertisement -



Middle East, SW Asia and NE Africa c1955

(Image by davecito) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Journey 2017-2018:Travels and Prayers this Holiday Tide

Part 2 of Holiday Foci this year

- Advertisement -

ERITREAN VICTIMS OF RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION

After visiting with my family's friend in Mineral Point at the Potosi Correctional Center in the first stage of my Christmas-New Year's Holiday, my family drove to city the St. Louis Metroplex, where friends of ours from Texas had moved to be with the husband's parents a year ago. The town is Ballwin, Missouri and was named as "One of America's Best Places to Live" by Money Magazine in 2005, 2011 and 2013 .

Ballwin is located near Six Flags of Mid-America, a favorite childhood memory of mine as a kid, when my family lived in Wentzville. The American-Eritrean couple whom we visited that holiday weekend has three boys who spend as many summer days as possible having fun at Six Flags, especially when their father has time to go along with them. I hope we can see them again soon and perhaps let my daughter join their boys & take on the ideal amusement park of my youth

- Advertisement -

The day we arrived at the couple's home in Ballwin, the family was anxiously awaiting news from the border of Eritrea. Allow me to explain. The family was awaiting the news on weather a nephew had been able to flee for his life over the border.

You see: "Eritrea recognizes the Orthodox Christianity, Catholic, Sunni Islam, and Lutheran Christian Church. However, practicing a restricted religion in the country is a call for persecution through incarceration. In Eritrea , the right to freedom of worship is a foreign concept."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3