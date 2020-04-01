Ok. It's time to start dealing with the important stuff. That no longer includes No. 45.



Paying Attention

It's the Attention Age. That's a good enough name for the new paradigm, in which power accrues to whomever can garner the most public attention. The most efficient means is to promote terror. I think we're clear now, about how this works, and is being worked.

So, no more screeds from your humble servant about how nasty and insidious our Terrorist in Chief is. This is the last time I will ask for anybody's attention on that. Because of course, every time we write that stuff, it feeds the very thing we are resisting. Get it?

Disconnecting this is like kicking a bad habit. But so be it.

Now, get back to work.

We have lost all trust in pretty much any information sources. That's just what happens when the paradigm is jerked out from under your feet. In this new one, since we're having our attention hijacked all the time by commercial interests (who are compelled by "competition" to make hay while the sun shines), the key for us ordinary folks is to pay attention to paying attention.

This is like paying attention to your breathing. People who practice Yoga are probably pretty good at this. But we need to transfer this skill to just where we direct our gaze, now.

I'm going to do a series on Attending, just because it has been the subject that fascinated me for the last several decades. I could claim some expertise in this area, from my training, but again, it's not the Information Age anymore. Credentials are easily purchased online now. So my assertions, some of which might come across pretty wild, must stand on their own merits, as they occur for you, in your own living experience.

These articles will have to be short, and that's not exactly my forte'. But here goes.