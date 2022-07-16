 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/16/22

Odysseus Would Have Worked for Lockheed Martin

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 9
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)

My eight-year-old son and I just read a shortened version of The Odyssey. Traditionally it's thought of as the story of a hero making his way past various monsters. Yet it's really quite blatantly the story of a monster making his way past various heroes.

Odysseus had, of course, prior to this story, abandoned his family to go fight and kill a bunch of people he didn't know alongside a bunch of other people he didn't know because a bunch of yet other people had competed for a woman as a piece of property and made a war pact to join in organized mass murder if anyone else ever stole that property.

Odysseus had the noble idea of hiding a bunch of killers inside a wooden horse and calling it a gift, then jumping out of the horse at night and slaughtering sleeping families. This did wonders for the field of diplomacy for millennia. When George Washington snuck across a river on the night of Christmas Eve to murder a bunch of poor drunk schmucks in their night shirts, the only thing missing was the wooden horse, though the retelling over the centuries has smelled ever more as if a horse had passed by.

After sailing away from all the glory of Troy, Odysseus and the men he was commanding happened to land in Ismarus. Rather than saying hello, he decided the best thing to do would be to try to kill, destroy, and take the place over. Odysseus got a bunch of his men killed and sailed away as fast as he could. Ah, the glory.

Then Odysseus and his soldiers passed the land of the Cyclopes and decided not to sail on by but to try to cause some trouble. They brought sleeping potion which they used on a Cyclops and then blinded him with a spear to the eye. Odysseus got a bunch of his men eaten and also shouted about his glorious deeds so that the god of the sea and father of the injured Cyclops heard and vowed to cause hellish suffering to Odysseus or anyone who helped him.

Odysseus then had such trouble getting home that he ended up in the land of the god of the sun, where his men stole divine property, resulting in Zeus destroying their ship. Finally, Odysseus had killed off the rest of his crew and was the lone survivor.

He got a whole new crew of generous people to sail him home, but on their way back from dropping him off in Ithaca, Poseidon turned their ship to stone and sank it, killing them all for helping Odysseus, who went on blissfully unaware but plotting more violence.

Odysseus surprised a bunch of thieving scheming suitors of his wife squatting in his house during his long absence. They offered to apologize and to more than repay what they had damaged or consumed " a fact as easily forgotten as the numerous offers to settle and keep peace made prior to the Gulf War or the war on Afghanistan.

Odysseus, as the father of a long tradition that has carried us through the rejection of the Spanish offer to have the explosion of the Maine investigated to the rejection of peace offers in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc., dismissed the suitors' proposal out of hand. He had already locked them in a room in which only he and his allies had weapons " including overwhelming divine assistance. He butchered the suitors. With gods on his side.

After that bloody scene, before the families of the murdered suitors could come for revenge, a goddess cast a magical spell of forgiveness and peace over Ithaca. Upon which my son immediately asked "Why didn't she just do that in the beginning?"

Typically one must answer that sort of question today with a reference to the soaring stocks of Raytheon. If there's ever a Minsk 3 agreement it won't be noticably different from Minsk 2. But Odysseus was not in the pay of the Military Industrial Complex. He just knew nothing but murder. It was that or nothing. There were no other options. Millions of other options, of course, had to be carefully avoided, but one did that by pretending there were no other options, just as millions of people today who are not paid a dime for it assume on behalf of either the Russian or the Ukrainian government.

In Charlottesville, Virginia, they've torn down four of the most offensive monuments in town, all of them glorifying war, all of them taken down for racism. But the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia still stands, honoring art, culture, and thousands of years of normalized mass killing. Not a single monument has gone up honoring peace, justice, nonviolent action, diplomacy, education, creativity, friendship, environmental sustainability, or anything worth aspiring to.

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend