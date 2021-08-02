Observing dragonflies

If you want to get close to a dragonfly

There is phase one and phase two.

You maneuver close to where it is sitting

Most likely in the sun, on a plant, branch or stone

It will sense you right away and dart to another spot,

But if you are patient it will return to the exact same spot.

And if you are very still, this time

It won't know you are there.

(You can observe many animals this way

By staying in one place without moving

Because it is often movement

That first alerts them to danger.)

Their surround-vision is binocular and psychedelic

They are living jewels inhabiting a world

Of unimaginable beauty for which

They are worthy ambassadors

So well-worth watching from our

Tiny, not so fun-house of mirrors.