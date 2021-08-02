Observing dragonflies

Emperor Dragonfly
If you want to get close to a dragonfly
There is phase one and phase two.
You maneuver close to where it is sitting
Most likely in the sun, on a plant, branch or stone
It will sense you right away and dart to another spot,
But if you are patient it will return to the exact same spot.
And if you are very still, this time
It won't know you are there.
(You can observe many animals this way
By staying in one place without moving
Because it is often movement
That first alerts them to danger.)
Their surround-vision is binocular and psychedelic
They are living jewels inhabiting a world
Of unimaginable beauty for which
They are worthy ambassadors
So well-worth watching from our
Tiny, not so fun-house of mirrors.