 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/2/19

Où sont les syndicalistes d'antan?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments, In Series: Daily Inspiration
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf
Become a Fan
  (42 fans)

An Irish immigrant to Chicago, Mother Jones was already well into middle age when she began her fight for safe working conditions for miners in 1897. She continued a fiery advocate for labor right up into her 90s. "I have been in jail more than once and I expect to go again. If you are too cowardly to fight, I will fight."

In the late 19th Century,Samuel Gompers had to fight for the very legitimacy of labor organizations during an era when strikers were violently assaulted by police, serving as goons of industry.

Joe Hill organized on the charisma of his singing voice. He was framed, tried in kangaroo court, and executed because he was just too good at what he was doing.

In the 1860s and 70s, Pete McGuire brought us the 8-hour day and proposed the holiday we celebrate today as Labor Day, in addition to the Mayday holiday celebrated everywhere else in the world.

Eugene Debs fought in the streets and in the courts and continued to advocate from his jail cell for the union he led.

Nelson Cruikshank fought for social service programs during the New Deal.

Cesar Chavez organized the California grape pickers in the 1960s.

Could it be that our last charismatic labor leader is 25 years dead? In this time of soaring productivity accompanied by falling real wages, we need new leadership. We need social visionaries who are courageous and passionate and eloquent.

At a time when 43% of Americans say that socialism "would be a good thing for our country," our voice in the media is vanishingly small, and we have no representation in government.


(Image by Unknown Owner)   Details   DMCA

The time has come to rise like lions
We are many; they are few.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Josh Mitteldorf Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Daily Inspiration"

The Sophistication of Information Processing in Plants (Article) (# of views) 08/31/2019
Daily Inspiration — Can we know what it is to die? (Article) (# of views) 08/22/2019
Daily Inspiration — The Real behind The Real (Article) (# of views) 08/17/2019
View All 418 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 393022   

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Twitter Bans The Donald

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 