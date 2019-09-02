 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/2/19

Nuclear war self-evident truths

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 75077
Message Jean-Luc Basle

There are self-evident truths in foreign relations: a) wars are a recurring occurrence, b) no weapon, no matter how lethal for the civil population, has ever been disregarded for use in a war situation, c) peace is a process which rests on confidence-building mechanisms, d) arms limitation treaties are such a process, e) withdrawing from the ABM and INF treaties reignites the arms race they were meant to limit, and f) increases the chances that a war will occur anew in a not too distant future. In view of this, it comes to reason that weapons of mass destruction be limited in their production and deployment. Yet, it is the reverse we are observing with the likely non-renewal of New START in 2021, the last remaining arms limitation treaty.

We have been forewarned of the danger of a nuclear war. Since 1947, the Doomsday Clock of the Atomic Scientists has been telling us how close we are to Midnight. In January 2018, the scientists brought the needle from two and a half to two minutes to Midnight, the closest it has ever been since the 1950s. In 1964, movie director Stanley Kubrick made a remarkably well documented film named: "Doctor Strangelove" to inform the general public of the frailty of men handling these weapons. In 2014, Chatham Housed published a report, "Too close for comfort", in which it details the thirteen instances in which a nuclear war nearly broke out due a technical deficiency or a human error. In 2015, William Perry, Bill Clinton's Secretary of Defense, published a book titled: "My journey at the nuclear brinks". In 2017, Daniel Ellsberg, a former Rand Corporation executive who became famous for revealing the Pentagon Papers to the American public, published a book whose title leaves little to the imagination: "The Doomsday Machine: Confession of a Nuclear War Planner". How many more warnings do we need?

The subject of the day is the environment. Clearly, it is a serious problem which must be addressed. But in terms of urgency, it ranks second to the Doomsday Machine. Scott Ritter who served in the On-Site Inspection Agency, is one of the last ones to talk about it with Daniel Ellsberg. The title of his latest article ("The death of arms control") is self-explanatory. The American public must demand that arms limitation be a major issue in the 2020 Presidential election. Peace is a fragile interlude.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jean-Luc Basle Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Former Vice President Citigroup New York (retired) Columbia University -- Business School Princeton University -- Woodrow Wilson School

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Mohammed bin Salman: a useful idiot

Don't poke the Russian bear

Blowback: the making of an anti-US coalition

Is Russia a threat for the United States? Evidence says no.

The 2016 American Revolution

Political coup in Washington

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 