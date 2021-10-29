Nuclear War is Being Planned! Henry George & Thorstein Veblen Warned War Is Capitalism's End Game



Preparations for nuclear war have been in the news, even mainstream news, more than just occasionally:

NATO unveils master plan to defeat Russia in nuclear war, Voice of London, UK., October 23, 2021 [1]

America's failed weapons test shows Washington is currently hopelessly outgunned by Beijing in the race for hypersonic supremacy International Journal, Oct. 22, 2021 [2]





China says new hypersonic missile a blow to US 'strategic superiority,' New York Post, Oct. 17, 2021 [3]

This writer is puzzled by the absence of fear of nuclear war as a topic of concern.

Is everyone assuming that because nuclear war could end life on Earth the new nuclear weapons being so super expensively produced will never be used - even though spokespersons for NATO, and earlier this year for Britain, have threatened their use.[4]

Earlier this month yours truly wrote and saw published in the US, UK and India an article with a hopeful ending: Foreseen! A Celebrities Led Movement To Halt USA Nuclear War Preparations, however, after researching the writings of America's most ever famous economists, Henry George and Thorstein Veblen, I wish to hedge my bet against such unfounded optimism.

