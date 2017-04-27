Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Nuclear Breakthrough Endangers the World

By Conn Hallinan
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
April 27, 2017

Reprinted from dispatchesfromtheedgeblog.wordpress.com

At a time of growing tensions between nuclear powers--Russia and NATO in Europe, and the U.S., North Korea and China in Asia--Washington has quietly upgraded its nuclear weapons arsenal to create, according to three leading American scientists, "exactly what one would expect to see, if a nuclear-armed state were planning to have the capacity to fight and win a nuclear war by disarming enemies with a surprise first strike."

Writing in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project of the American Federation of Scientists, Matthew McKinzie of the Natural Resources Defense Council, and physicist and ballistic missile expert Theodore Postol, conclude that "Under the veil of an otherwise-legitimate warhead life-extension program," the U.S. military has vastly expanded the "killing power" of its warheads such that it can "now destroy all of Russia's ICBM silos."

The upgrade--part of the Obama administration's $1 trillion modernization of America's nuclear forces--allows Washington to destroy Russia's land-based nuclear weapons, while still retaining 80 percent of the U.S.'s warheads in reserve. If Russia chose to retaliate, it would be reduced to ash.

Any discussion of nuclear war encounters several major problems. First, it is difficult to imagine or to grasp what it would mean in real life. We have only had one conflict involving nuclear weapons--the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945--and the memory of those events has faded over the years. In any case, the two bombs that flattened the Japanese cities bear little resemblance to the killing power of modern nuclear weapons.

The Hiroshima bomb exploded with a force of 15 kilotons. The Nagasaki bomb was slightly more powerful at about 18 kt. Between them, they killed over 215,000 people. In contrast, the most common nuclear weapon in the U.S. arsenal today, the W76, has an explosive power of 100 kt. The next most common, the W88, packs a 475-kt punch.

Another problem is that most of the public thinks nuclear war is impossible because both sides would be destroyed. This is the idea behind the policy of Mutually Assured Destruction, aptly named "MAD."

But MAD is not a U.S. military doctrine. A "first strike" attack has always been central to U.S. military planning, until recently, however, there was no guarantee that such an attack would so cripple an opponent that it would be unable--or unwilling, given the consequences of total annihilation-- to retaliate.

The strategy behind a first strike--sometimes called a "counter force" attack--is not to destroy an opponent's population centers, but to eliminate the other sides' nuclear weapons, or at least most of them. Anti-missile systems would then intercept a weakened retaliatory strike.

The technical breakthrough that suddenly makes this a possibility is something called the "super-fuze", which allows for a much more precise ignition of a warhead. If the aim is to blow up a city, such precision is superfluous, but taking out a reinforced missile silo requires a warhead to exert a force of at least 10,000 pounds per square inch on the target.

Up until the 2009 modernization program, the only way to do that was to use the much more powerful--but limited in numbers--W88 warhead. Fitted with the super-fuze, however, the smaller W76 can now do the job, freeing the W88 for other targets.

Traditionally, land-based missiles are more accurate than sea-based missiles, but the former are more vulnerable to a first-strike than the latter, because submarines are good at hiding. The new super-fuze does not increase the accuracy of Trident II submarine missiles, but it makes up for that with the precision of where the weapon detonates. "In the case of the 100-kt Trident II warhead," write the three scientists, "the super-fuze triples the killing power of the nuclear force it is applied to."

Before the super-fuze was deployed, only 20 percent of U.S. subs had the ability to destroy re-enforced missile silos. Today, all have that capacity.

Trident II missiles typically carry from four to five warheads, but can expand that up to eight. While the missile is capable of hosting as many as 12 warheads, that configuration would violate current nuclear treaties. U.S. submarines currently deploy about 890 warheads, of which 506 are W76s and 384 are W88s.

ICBM Launch
ICBM Launch
(Image by San Diego Air & Space Museum Archives)

The land-based ICBMs are Minuteman III, each armed with three warheads--400 in total--ranging from 300 kt to 500 kt apiece. There are also air and sea-launched nuclear tipped missiles and bombs. The Tomahawk cruise missiles that recently struck Syria can be configured to carry a nuclear warhead.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

Hair-raising stupidity (even for me). I am reminded to thank David Swanson who is trying to visit Gorbachev and in need of funds to get there. Google him if you can possibly help.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 27, 2017 at 3:07:32 PM

dale ruff

Russia's Most Dangerous Nuclear Attack Submarine Ever Is Ready for War

is the headline at nationalinterest.org.


For Russia has also been moderninzing its nuclear forces.

""It's probably the most capable nuclear powered submarine out there fielded by a potential adversary," Center for Naval Analyses Russian military affairs specialist Michael Kofman told The National Interest earlier this month......"The Severodvinsk is capable of antisubmarine, antiship, and land-attack missions."



CNN reported:" But the real changes have come as a result of Russia's $670 billion modernization program, announced in 2011. Russia's existing Soviet-built nuclear attack submarines are being refurbished and modernized, increasingly able to go back out on patrol again. Meanwhile, new generations of ballistic missile submarines are being deployed to its Northern and Pacific fleets, revitalizing Russia's aging sea-based nuclear deterrent."


The frightening aspect is that as the US spends more on weapons, it compels other nations to do likewise, and history is replete with the lesson that arms races lead to war.


When Trump tweeted "Let it be an (nuclear) arms race," he was signaling that his candidacy as a peace candidate was a fraud.


The Soviet Union did not give up after 25 million had been killed; Russia will not sit back if attacked. It never has; it never will.


No nuclear nation has ever been attacked. Even North Korea, with a handful of nukes, is protected from attack.


Russia has the largest arsenal of any country and is investing heavily in the modernization of its warheads and delivery systems. It has 7000 nukes, and anyone who observed how half of the US Tomahawk missiles fired at a Syrian airfield missed the target is aware that even if 90% of US missiles took out 90% of Russian land based nukes, they would still have their submarine nuclear forces and enough landbased to totally destroy the US.


So long as nuclear nations have rational leaders, mutually assured destruction is intact. But what guarantee is there that a nation like the US might find itself led by an ignorant psychopath with a trigger happy if very short finger??



Submitted on Thursday, Apr 27, 2017 at 3:11:50 PM

