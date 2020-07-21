 
 
General News

Notes: Greg Palast Addresses This week's Emergency Election Protection Group on Zoom

No comments

(Image by Laurel L. Russwurm)

Notes on This week's Emergency Election Protection group on Zoom, formed to trade information and strategy on how to save our country from the unspeakable outcome if Trump wins another term:

First, a new website is up as a clearinghouse for events and blogs and all the information you need. It's important to gather support at this crucial time in history: www.grassrootsep.org is the place to go! We're a coalition who must expand to encompass all who share our mission.

It was our privilege this evening to hear Greg Palast speak; he, along with Bev Harris and Bob Fitrakis are to be credited with the birth of the EP movement at the dawn of this infernal twenty-first century.

Greg is a Rockstar; his splendid intro by Harvey "Sluggo" Wasserman, who co-sponsors the group along with Joel Segal, said so much that exceeds even the information supplied at his website www.gregpalast.com. His newly released book tells our story from the word GO, December 2000: what happened up until now and where to go from the fact that Donald Trump has already stolen Election 2020 and will succeed unless we act quickly. Buy How Trump Stole 2020 at Greg's site or an independent bookstore. It is essential reading: life or death while we still have a choice!

Evelyn Maben-Hall: I remember how votes were purchased from people when I was a child; how black people were kept from voting. We cannot stop; we must move forward. Andrea Miller is doing amazing work with her Center for Common Ground working in AL, MI, TX, NC, and MS sending out postcards; we must also knock on doors; visit amp.american.org (Alliance for Moral Progressives).

And now here are notes on Greg's most educational presentation delivered energetically and clearly as if he were a college professor, which he actually was:

Race is the bottom line--how Greg first got into EP (election protection): he was living in London where he saw blacks come onto BBC (his employer)'s microphones from Florida saying that they couldn't vote. Couldn't vote??

Quickly Greg got ahold of Florida's raped voter rolls and saw next to names of removed voters again and again blablabla, "bla" meaning black, an important bigoted feature on the registration rolls of many states. There were few "whi"'s deleted from the rolls. Total for the "bla"'s: more than 58,000.

Both the New Yorker and the New York Times have asked Greg to see the latest polluted lists: 20 years too late, snapped Greg, ignored so long ago by the MSM, everyone but Salon.com back in December 2000.

His book will hit the NYTimes Bestseller list: good news. That's a great way to spread the word. But we must join up with other activists beyond that purview: people who prefer less moderate publications: progressives. That's was one of the final messages of the evening.

According to the EAC (Election Assistance Commission established by HAVA in 2002), 16.7 million voters were purged from the rolls in the last election cycle. Greg and colleagues sued Gov. Brian Kemp of GA for their purge rolls and got them, FOIA forever, but they can still purge. Federal law says they must stop on August 5 but they don't. Katherine Harris performed her infamous purge a few days before E-Day in Florida 2000.

Re "address hygiene" to check out how many voters movedthe purpose alleged for removing them from the rollsthe agents are dear old Amazon and eBay among others, who know about every cent we spend and where we are at all times, and so they worked hygienically with Greg to prove that in GA, for example, 344-some thousand had been removed who hadn't moved an inch from where they were when they registered. On the basis of that number, given that Kemp had claimed victory based on a 50,000 vote margin, his opponent Stacey Abrams never conceded.

800,000 were stricken from the voter rolls in Ohio and in WI, where he was invited to peruse the rolls, 100,000+ were shown by the "hygienists" never to have moved. The victims stricken were, of course, youth and people of color in Madison and Milwaukee, the state's two Democratic strongholds.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
   (Opens new browser window)
 
