 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/20/21

Not the Tribute Essay I would write for Humanist, Author, Filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Centennial

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 30357
Message Monish Chatterjee
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Poverty Porn Mainstay of Tribute Essay Purportedly to Celebrate Humanist, Author, Filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Centennial

A Brief Review of a "Worldview "

Monish R Chatterjee © 2021

Click Here

Satyajit Ray behind the camera
Satyajit Ray behind the camera
(Image by aisna-graduates.online)   Details   DMCA

Above is the link to an essay from Counterpunch, an online webzine which is among my go-to resources for political and socio-cultural news. However, this abysmally condescending article by Jonah Ruskin, who apparently does have reasonable scholarship on the Beat movement and other justice movements in the US, yet demonstrates unimaginable ignorance and a pathetic sense of "pity" towards India.

The article ostensibly is about the current Centennial celebrations of the birth of world-renowned, pre-eminent "cinematic poet" (New York Times, obit. April 1992) and filmmaker, Satyajit Ray, whose work goes far, far beyond the Apu Trilogy. But the Apu Trilogy is all that Mr. Ruskin is stuck on, and even then with such tunnel vision, it is downright shameful he has as such not even conducted a more informed (if superficial) check of SR's oeuvre.

Mr. Ruskin writes about having visited New Delhi (I believe recently), and having seen miles of human beings living in cardboard boxes. Granted, the poetic filmmaker SR depicted the realities of the poor in India, especially one left deeply impoverished after centuries of (in the last stages, of European, especially English) colonial oppression, loot and plunder. Any student of history must immediately make the socio-political connections relative to such poverty. Of course, right now, today, I could set up endless scenes and tales of graphic poverty in the US, and its never-ending history of barbaric racism and violence.

Depicting poverty within India, and among families steeped in tradition going back millennia, is not simply about "living in cardboard boxes." The Indian divergence that Mr. Ruskin writes about (today's India vs. Ray's India)- well, it is increasingly so much open to a chasm precisely because as of the 1990s, India has (somewhat imprudently, in my view) begun to emulate the crass market-economy Western model- one where the poor simply do not belong, and if on other shores, are only good for a few bombs (napalm, spent uranium, drones and killer missiles- the list is endless). I am appalled that a scholar who has apparently written tracts on The Howl by Allen Ginsberg, and work related to other progressive, left-leaning movements, holds a country of India's magnitude and history with such glasses of pity, that the signal I receive is that if one Indian from this pathetic pool offers a more credible sample of story-telling, he or she must be the great exception.

Thus, SR, whose last name by pure coincidence is identical to that of Harihar Roy, the Brahmin priest from Pather Panchali, Bibhuti Bhusan Bandyopadhyay's immortal novel (and hence in Mr. Ruskin's judgment, the "Ray"s must be a family of cardboard box families)- apparently "was relatively better off."

Would Mr. Ruskin ever begin to the grasp the stupendous achievements of Ray's family- a renaissance family by any world measure? I will not commence here a discussion of their contributions to art, literature, journalism, invention and even politics. I am OK with Mr. Ruskin citing Franz Fanon (I tend to think this is the fashionable thing to do, since doing so establishes your bona fides re. the travails of the poor)- but, despite many stark truths in the layered history of India regarding social stratification, deprivation, superstition and throwback to the past (outside of colonialism) which resonate with FF's magnificent work on the plight of Blacks in Africa and especially in the US, Satyajit Ray was ultimately a deeply sensitive artist who took up artistic portrayals of human suffering (something which exists in exalted art from anywhere in the world), filled with insight and unlimited empathy (yet free from sentimentality).

Mr. Ruskin's mentioning (Indians from SR's time) ate with their fingers/hands, and a few other misplaced stereotypes and prejudices, actually reminds me of a little-known fact about the otherwise widely regarded director (whose films I have myself admired much), Francois Truffaut- who apparently reviewed Pather Panchali in 1956 quite negatively, with the prevalent Western disgust for the darker races. FT apparently had written- I refuse to even see any film showing peasants eating on the floor with their hands. I have read later that FT later retracted his initial negative views. But stigmas and biases never really go away. The idea of the Kupamanduk (Frog in the Well) from India's classic ancient tales (a treasure trove for the world) aptly applies to such "refined" observers.

I may yet write an appropriately appreciative article on SR (not that he is in any need for my plaudits)- but when I first saw this essay at Counterpunch, I was naturally excited. Reading it, I am deeply disappointed, and even despondent, that in a world now with even wider gaps between the Haves and the Have-Nots, such polarized thinking only contributes to condescension and misplaced pity.

[Following my initial posting in my Facebook timeline, I also added the following clarifier, attempting in all fairness to not be overly harsh towards the author of this review of Satyajit Ray's worldview (something the essay, I still maintain, fails miserably to do).

(MRC)

""As an additional footnote- let me say that the author probably did not intend any slight, at least not consciously, and he does get a thing or two right. The fact that SR may not be lauded across India is actually correct. There is a large bandwagon with the Nargis Dutt types who have propelled the faux jocularity and glamour of Bollywood cinema as a fake version of India- this has of course taken much from the realism of Indian art cinema and the thinking minds behind it. He does also offer some praise to both SR and Ravi Shankar, but the entire exercise is naive, inept and very poorly studied. As a long-time University teacher, I would at best give it a D.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Monish Chatterjee Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Monish R. Chatterjee received the B.Tech. (Hons) degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from I.I.T., Kharagpur, India, in 1979, and the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering, from the University of Iowa, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A translation and interpretation of Rabindranath Tagore's poem, Africa

The Revolutionary and Proletariat Poems of Poet-Prodigy Sukanta Bhattacharya and Musical Renditions by Salil Chowdhury

The Tariq Aziz Sentence: The Audacity, Bestiality and Venality of Victors

In Lock-Step with the Reich: Devotees of the Orange Fuhrer

In The League Of Howard Zinn, Studs Terkel, Kurt Vonnegut, Gore Vidal - America's Vanishing Sentinels

Epiphany at Dawn: Rabindranath Tagore's Ode to Dawn (Prabhat Utsav)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Monish Chatterjee

Become a Fan
Author 30357
(Member since Feb 12, 2009), 5 fans, 54 articles, 92 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This critique of a Centennial commemoration essay which appeared at Counterpunch.org is self-explanatory, but has implications for those from the Eastern half of the East/West and Fist World/Third World divide. The point of discussion is legendary Indian/Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray's centennial celebrations, and the essay being critiqued, in this writer's judgment, does great disservice not only to the supremely erudite renaissance figure, but also to the people and multi-millennial culture he represented.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 20, 2021 at 12:22:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 